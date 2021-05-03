IG Skillz teases new song 'Little Star' with Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha

MUMBAI: Popular music composer G Skillz is coming up with his new song titled ‘Little Star’, release date of which is yet to be announced, and the same will be released on Shehnaaz Gill's official YouTube channel, also, the official poster of the song will be out at anytime now, informed an internal source. The music video of this much-awaited song will feature Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and actress Shehnaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha.
The whole team including its cast, singer and music composers is super excited about the project and is confident that people will enjoy the song and shower them with love like they always do.
Every time composer G Skillz comes with a song, music lovers cannot resist listening to it on loop. Whether it was ‘Fall’ – starring reality star Prince Narula in the video - or ‘Goldy Golden’ by Star Boy LOC starring Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary, G Skillz has always treated his fans with something exciting. In the past, G Skillz has worked with some of the most popular names of the showbiz industry. Apart from the aforementioned celebrities like Prince Narula and Star Boy LOC, he has also composed music for the song ‘Jo Na Naache’ by Star Boy LOC starring Big Boss Fame Suyyash Rai, ‘Dilli Se Hu BC 2’ by Star Boy LOC and the list goes on.
After ‘Little Star’, the talented music composer will start working on a few other songs that he has signed with Prince and Suyyash. We are sure that it's going to be worth the wait.
Giorgia Andriani on the other hand is actively posting about the song on her social media. She has a strong fan base and her sensuous and spellbinding photos and videos on Instagram always grab a lot of attention. Giorgia, who made her debut down South with Karoline and Kamakshi, she will be next seen in Welcome To Bajrangpur with Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia had previously received immense appreciation for her music album with Mika Singh and recreation of the iconic song Roop Tera Mastana.
After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz has been flooded with offers, and now has fulfilled her dream of working with A-listers like Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. And now, it seems her brother Shehbaz is also taking one step at a time to fulfill his dreams. After the song, Shehbaz will start working on a Punjabi film with his friend from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Mayur Verma.
