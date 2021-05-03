Himansh Kohli shares his side of story with ex Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar is now happily married to singer-actor Rohanpreet Singh, and her former boyfriend Himansh Kohli claims he’s also found his happy space. It’s been three years since their breakup, but somehow it's still one of the most talked about relationships in Bollywood. Right from their proposal to the breakup, everything about their relationship was out in the public.

After their breakup, the Yaariyan actor refrained from commenting on their relationship and maintained a stoic silence, but the singer didn’t hold back from crying on national television and expressing how she felt. Not just that, Neha also posted some cryptic notes on Instagram about how their breakup had led her to depression.

Finally, three years later, the actor has opened up about how his silence backfired on him and maligned his image. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Himansh said, “It was my breakup. Why do I need to explain it to the world about what happened in my house? How does that matter to anybody?.”

Elaborating on how people are still not over it, he said, “This has been happening since 2018. I don't blame Neha now. She has moved on, she is happy. I am happy for her. I am happy for myself. I am living my dream life, making money, and entertaining more audiences. But there are some people who are still stuck in 2018 whereas we are living in 2021. You can't do anything about it. Some people feel I have done something bad to a person. But I know that I am not a bad person.”

Himansh holds no grudges and doesn’t believe in washing his dirty linen in the public. On being asked about the cryptic posts Neha had shared and the backlash that followed, the actor said, “She did her bit, she was angry. She must have posted something. I was angry I didn't post anything. But who is more toxic now? Toxic are the people now those who keep pinpointing you, keep on poking you, which is not required. I don't want to be putting a blame on anyone. That's why I never spoke up. I don't want to put any derogatory remarks on her. We are neutral - there is no love, there's no hate. If we can maintain this, people should also do the same (sic).”