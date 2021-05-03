Bollywood stalwarts Gulzar, Sukhwinder Singh, and Simaab Sen collaborate for the theme song of POGO’s new comedy show ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’

MUMBAI: POGO, the kids’ favourite entertainment destination by WarnerMedia India, has launched its brand new wacky action-comedy ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ with a foot-tapping title track! The new homegrown slapstick comedy sets the ball rolling for ‘All New POGO’, the channel’s cool new avatar for the summer, power-packed with new specials, shows, episodes, and movies between April and June.

The brand-new show ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ premiers on May 3 and then weekdays at 12.35pm, on ‘All New POGO’.

The much-anticipated theme song marks the creative collaboration of Bollywood’s most accomplished artists – poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar, playback singer Sukhwinder Singh, and composer Simaab Sen. As amusing as the madcap titular characters themselves, the peppy track perfectly captures the whimsical essence of ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’. The fast-paced music and playful lyrics are sure to intrigue kids while giving them a telling taste of what’s to come.

Sukhwinder Singh, who lends his voice to the track, said,“I enjoyed recording the title song of Lambu-G Tingu-G especially with the unique lyrics by Gulzar Saab. Suhas, the show's director has come up with a complete entertainment package and I wish all the best for the show.”

Music composer Simaab Sen, said, “The ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ title track is unique and fun, aptly describing the characters. Gulzar Saab has created the catchiest lyrics and it was delightful to create funky beats to go with them. And of course, Sukhwinder’s voice has brought alive the vivacity of it. I’m excited to treat young fans to this tune, and hope that it receives much love from everyone.”

To amp up the excitement around the catchy title track, POGO has collaborated with ABCD Dance Factory. Kids will be introduced to the ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ title track with a fun dance challenge set to the song, which will be promoted on ABCD Dance Factory and POGO’s social pages.

