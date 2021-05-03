For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 May 2021 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood stalwarts Gulzar, Sukhwinder Singh, and Simaab Sen collaborate for the theme song of POGO’s new comedy show ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’

MUMBAI: POGO, the kids’ favourite entertainment destination by WarnerMedia India, has launched its brand new wacky action-comedy ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ with a foot-tapping title track! The new homegrown slapstick comedy sets the ball rolling for ‘All New POGO’, the channel’s cool new avatar for the summer, power-packed with new specials, shows, episodes, and movies between April and June.

The brand-new show ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ premiers on May 3 and then weekdays at 12.35pm, on ‘All New POGO’.

The much-anticipated theme song marks the creative collaboration of Bollywood’s most accomplished artists – poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar, playback singer Sukhwinder Singh, and composer Simaab Sen. As amusing as the madcap titular characters themselves, the peppy track perfectly captures the whimsical essence of ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’. The fast-paced music and playful lyrics are sure to intrigue kids while giving them a telling taste of what’s to come.

Sukhwinder Singh, who lends his voice to the track, said,“I enjoyed recording the title song of Lambu-G Tingu-G especially with the unique lyrics by Gulzar Saab. Suhas, the show's director has come up with a complete entertainment package and I wish all the best for the show.”

Music composer Simaab Sen, said, “The ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ title track is unique and fun, aptly describing the characters. Gulzar Saab has created the catchiest lyrics and it was delightful to create funky beats to go with them. And of course, Sukhwinder’s voice has brought alive the vivacity of it. I’m excited to treat young fans to this tune, and hope that it receives much love from everyone.”

To amp up the excitement around the catchy title track, POGO has collaborated with ABCD Dance Factory. Kids will be introduced to the ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ title track with a fun dance challenge set to the song, which will be promoted on ABCD Dance Factory and POGO’s social pages.

Can’t wait to check out the title track? Get the promo link here.

Log on to POGO’s website for more details! You can also catch more action on POGO’s YouTube channel here.

Tags
POGO Sukhwinder Singh music Songs
Related news
News | 03 May 2021

Himansh Kohli shares his side of story with ex Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar is now happily married to singer-actor Rohanpreet Singh, and her former boyfriend Himansh Kohli claims he’s also found his happy space. It’s been three years since their breakup, but somehow it's still one of the most talked about relationships in Bollywood.

read more
News | 03 May 2021

Billie Eilish surprises fans with transformed lingerie for British Vogue

MUMBAI: Spare Billie Eilish from your Twitter criticisms: She already knows what you’re going to say.

read more
News | 03 May 2021

Shawn Mendes urges fans to raise funds for COVID 19 affected India

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes shared a post on Instagram requesting his fans to raise funds for severely COVID 19 affected India. Shawn with Jay Shetty is seeking $1 million to provide some relief from the drastic COVID situation.

read more
News | 03 May 2021

Indo American Singer-Songwriter “Anza” set out to explore the Hinglish genre with her latest “Wild For You”.

MUMBAI: Chicago based Indo American singer songwriter Anza is all thrilled about her new single “Wild For You” that was released on 30th April 9pm .

read more
News | 03 May 2021

Urvashi Rautela's "Doob Gaye" breaks world record, becomes world's most viewed video continuously trending no.1

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s gifted actress Urvashi Rautela does wonders when it comes to films and music videos, recently the actress’s latest music video with Guru Randhawa became the most viewed music video in just 24 hours.

read more

RnM Biz

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

News
The Iconic Fast & Furious franchise drop an exclusive podcast series in partnership with US Entertainment Weekly ahead of the much-awaited release of F9

MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more

News
Diesby launches his new EP, Karwaan

MUMBAI: Diesby launched his latest EP in the genre of R&B Music, Karwaan on the official youtread more

News
The Future of Indian Independent Music Industry

Indi Pop – Indie – Independent – the three avatars of what we call in India as non-filmread more

top# 5 articles

1
Urvashi Rautela's "Doob Gaye" breaks world record, becomes world's most viewed video continuously trending no.1

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s gifted actress Urvashi Rautela does wonders when it comes to films and music videos, recently the actress’s latest music video...read more

2
Indo American Singer-Songwriter “Anza” set out to explore the Hinglish genre with her latest “Wild For You”.

MUMBAI: Chicago based Indo American singer songwriter Anza is all thrilled about her new single “Wild For You” that was released on 30th April 9pm...read more

3
DJ Khaled releases new hip hop album 'Khaled Khaled'

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled released his new hip Hop album titled "Khaled Khaled". This is his twelfth full-length album. Khaled posted the cover of his album...read more

4
Billie Eilish surprises fans with transformed lingerie for British Vogue

MUMBAI: Spare Billie Eilish from your Twitter criticisms: She already knows what you’re going to say. The newly blonde “Your Power” singer is...read more

5
Himansh Kohli shares his side of story with ex Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar is now happily married to singer-actor Rohanpreet Singh, and her former boyfriend Himansh Kohli claims he’s also found his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games