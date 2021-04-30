Tomorrow X Together to release 2ND studio album on May 31

MUMBAI: K-pop’s 4th Generation ‘It’ Group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) will release their second studio album on May 31.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE delves into new, expansive and in-depth musicality for the opening of their new ‘Chaos Chapter’ series. The album is available online for pre-sale today. For more information on the pre-sale, please visit Weverse.

With their previous release minisode1 : Blue Hour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has charted No. 25 on the Billboard 200, and has topped Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and World Albums chart. The group has also recently made their U.S. TV talk show performance debut on The Ellen Show.