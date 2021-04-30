For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Apr 2021 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

Tomorrow X Together to release 2ND studio album on May 31

MUMBAI: K-pop’s 4th Generation ‘It’ Group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) will release their second studio album on May 31.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE delves into new, expansive and in-depth musicality for the opening of their new ‘Chaos Chapter’ series. The album is available online for pre-sale today. For more information on the pre-sale, please visit Weverse.

With their previous release minisode1 : Blue Hour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has charted No. 25 on the Billboard 200, and has topped Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and World Albums chart. The group has also recently made their U.S. TV talk show performance debut on The Ellen Show.

Tags
TOMORROW X TOGETHER music Songs
Related news
News | 30 Apr 2021

Maroon 5 to release new album 'Jordi' in tribute to Late Manager

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 have announced their seventh album Jordi.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2021

Reggae Rajahs collaborates with UB40 on a new album

MUMBAI: Following 2019’s critically acclaimed original album ‘For The Many’, English reggae/pop ensemble UB40 will release ‘

read more
News | 30 Apr 2021

All you need to know on Lady Gaga Dogwalker's shooting arrest

MUMBAI: Multiple arrests have been made in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker and the abduction of two of her French bulldogs, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Billboard.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2021

Singer Neeraj Joshi's (NJ) new indie pop romantic Punjabi track "Sufiyana" out now

Singer Neeraj Joshi (NJ) describes his new indie pop romantic Punjabi track “Sufiyana” as an experience which can be seen, felt & cherished by most.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2021

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima denies throwing shades

MUMBAI: There are no "bad vibes" between Younes Bendjima and his ex Kourtney Kardashian. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

News
The Iconic Fast & Furious franchise drop an exclusive podcast series in partnership with US Entertainment Weekly ahead of the much-awaited release of F9

MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more

News
Diesby launches his new EP, Karwaan

MUMBAI: Diesby launched his latest EP in the genre of R&B Music, Karwaan on the official youtread more

News
The Future of Indian Independent Music Industry

Indi Pop – Indie – Independent – the three avatars of what we call in India as non-filmread more

News
Shamir Tandon reminisces renowned poets

MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Goldie Sohel collaborates with Vishal Dadlani for a new track, Kareeb

MUMBAI: TM Talent Management’s Exclusive Artiste Goldie Sohel returns on TM Music, this time with a dance anthem featuring none other than Vishal...read more

2
Harshdeep Kaur pays her humble tribute on the 400th birth anniversary (Prakash Purab) of Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur

MUMBAI: Tomorrow is the 400th Birth Anniversary of the Ninth Guru of the Sikh Religion - Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the head of the...read more

3
Shreya Bhattacharya to perform 'Blue And Grey' at Vh1 All That Jazz Concert

MUMBAI: Shreya Bhattacharya to perform at Vh1 All That Jazz Concert. Shreya Bhattacharya from Kolkata, who is a vocalist of her jazz/neo soul band...read more

4
Blood Wine or Honey's new single 'Testing Time' also announcing upcoming 'DTx2' album release

MUMBAI: 'Testing Time' is the first single from Hong Kong-based duo Blood Wine or Honey's brand new album 'DTx2'. The single will be out on 30th...read more

5
Kourtney Kardashian helped Travis Barker face his fear

MUMBAI: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are taking their relationship to new heights. According to the Blink-182 rocker, he's "no longer afraid...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games