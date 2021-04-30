For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Apr 2021 14:32 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Neeraj Joshi's (NJ) new indie pop romantic Punjabi track "Sufiyana" out now

Singer Neeraj Joshi (NJ) describes his new indie pop romantic Punjabi track “Sufiyana” as an experience which can be seen, felt & cherished by most.

While the teaser, poster have garnered many eye balls for its cast, music & video, Neeraj Joshi (NJ) is thrilled to launch “Sufiyana” under the prestigious label of T- Series.

“Most romantic songs are either Hindi or folk. Sufiyana is rare of piece of music which is a romantic Indie pop track in Punjabi. Indie pop has somewhere lost its connect, there was a time when Indie Pop was a part of everyone’s playlist. It is high time we revive it” says Neeraj Joshi (NJ)

The song is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience.

It will make everyone embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambiance.

This heart melting song is touted to be the "love anthem" of the year.

Neeraj Joshi (NJ) says “We are over whelmed with the response on the teaser & poster. I am ecstatic to be accepted by the audience. The song is a blend of melody and romance. It will help you explore this enchanting world of thoughts and emotions. We are looking forward to the response from the audiences"

Special thanks to Rahul Mishra.

Composer, Singer, Lyrics and Music- Neeraj Joshi (NJ), Video by: KSKhanwani Productions; Director: Sumeet C. Khanwani; Featuring: NJ, Jinkle Shah, Pauravi Joshi; DOP: Nunnurajsinh Rajput; Creative Director: Krunal B. Pandya; Editor - Sumeet C. Khanwani; Colorist: Dishit Mistry; Art Director: Jayesh Mangnani; Associate DOP: Vishal Vyas; Line Producer - Shahnawaz Khan; Assistant Director: Pruthvi Barot, Meet Shah; Assistant Cinematographer: Twarita Pande; Graphic Designer: Dishit Mistry; Makeup: Bharat Morai; Lights: Dharmendra Bhai

Arrangement- Manash Borthakur; Recording Studio- Alfa Sound Studio(Delhi); Guitar(Acoustic)- Ishaan Dad; Guitar(Electric) Kandrapa kalitha; Guitar (Bass)- Himangshu Bohra; Mixed & Mastered- Bhaskar Sarma

Partners- Hospitality Partner - The Metropole Hotel, Ahmedabad; Neeraj Joshi’s costumes - Clothes Code; Actress costume: M&M The Designer Studio

Tags
Neeraj Joshi Songs music
Related news
News | 30 Apr 2021

Maroon 5 to release new album 'Jordi' in tribute to Late Manager

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 have announced their seventh album Jordi.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2021

Reggae Rajahs collaborates with UB40 on a new album

MUMBAI: Following 2019’s critically acclaimed original album ‘For The Many’, English reggae/pop ensemble UB40 will release ‘

read more
News | 30 Apr 2021

All you need to know on Lady Gaga Dogwalker's shooting arrest

MUMBAI: Multiple arrests have been made in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker and the abduction of two of her French bulldogs, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Billboard.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2021

Tomorrow X Together to release 2ND studio album on May 31

MUMBAI: K-pop’s 4th Generation ‘It’ Group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) will release their second studio album on May 31.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2021

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima denies throwing shades

MUMBAI: There are no "bad vibes" between Younes Bendjima and his ex Kourtney Kardashian. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

News
The Iconic Fast & Furious franchise drop an exclusive podcast series in partnership with US Entertainment Weekly ahead of the much-awaited release of F9

MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more

News
Diesby launches his new EP, Karwaan

MUMBAI: Diesby launched his latest EP in the genre of R&B Music, Karwaan on the official youtread more

News
The Future of Indian Independent Music Industry

Indi Pop – Indie – Independent – the three avatars of what we call in India as non-filmread more

News
Shamir Tandon reminisces renowned poets

MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Maroon 5 to release new album 'Jordi' in tribute to Late Manager

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 have announced their seventh album Jordi.Adam Levine told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday (April 29) that it was only natural to pay...read more

2
Samira Koppikar's new song from Hindi movie 'Bole Chudiyan reflects the grandeur of falling in love

MUMBAI: Samira Koppikar made her Bollywood debut with the hauntingly beautiful ‘Maati Ka Palang’ (‘NH10’) and then went onto ‘Aj Phir Tumpe’ (‘Hate...read more

3
All you need to know on Lady Gaga Dogwalker's shooting arrest

MUMBAI: Multiple arrests have been made in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker and the abduction of two of her French bulldogs, the Los Angeles...read more

4
Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima denies throwing shades

MUMBAI: There are no "bad vibes" between Younes Bendjima and his ex Kourtney Kardashian. Earlier this week, Kourtney and her new boyfriend, Blink-...read more

5
Harshdeep Kaur pays her humble tribute on the 400th birth anniversary (Prakash Purab) of Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur

MUMBAI: Tomorrow is the 400th Birth Anniversary of the Ninth Guru of the Sikh Religion - Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the head of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games