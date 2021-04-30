Singer Neeraj Joshi's (NJ) new indie pop romantic Punjabi track "Sufiyana" out now

Singer Neeraj Joshi (NJ) describes his new indie pop romantic Punjabi track “Sufiyana” as an experience which can be seen, felt & cherished by most.
While the teaser, poster have garnered many eye balls for its cast, music & video, Neeraj Joshi (NJ) is thrilled to launch “Sufiyana” under the prestigious label of T- Series.
“Most romantic songs are either Hindi or folk. Sufiyana is rare of piece of music which is a romantic Indie pop track in Punjabi. Indie pop has somewhere lost its connect, there was a time when Indie Pop was a part of everyone’s playlist. It is high time we revive it” says Neeraj Joshi (NJ)
The song is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience.
It will make everyone embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambiance.
This heart melting song is touted to be the "love anthem" of the year.
Neeraj Joshi (NJ) says “We are over whelmed with the response on the teaser & poster. I am ecstatic to be accepted by the audience. The song is a blend of melody and romance. It will help you explore this enchanting world of thoughts and emotions. We are looking forward to the response from the audiences"
Special thanks to Rahul Mishra.
Composer, Singer, Lyrics and Music- Neeraj Joshi (NJ), Video by: KSKhanwani Productions; Director: Sumeet C. Khanwani; Featuring: NJ, Jinkle Shah, Pauravi Joshi; DOP: Nunnurajsinh Rajput; Creative Director: Krunal B. Pandya; Editor - Sumeet C. Khanwani; Colorist: Dishit Mistry; Art Director: Jayesh Mangnani; Associate DOP: Vishal Vyas; Line Producer - Shahnawaz Khan; Assistant Director: Pruthvi Barot, Meet Shah; Assistant Cinematographer: Twarita Pande; Graphic Designer: Dishit Mistry; Makeup: Bharat Morai; Lights: Dharmendra Bhai
Arrangement- Manash Borthakur; Recording Studio- Alfa Sound Studio(Delhi); Guitar(Acoustic)- Ishaan Dad; Guitar(Electric) Kandrapa kalitha; Guitar (Bass)- Himangshu Bohra; Mixed & Mastered- Bhaskar Sarma
Partners- Hospitality Partner - The Metropole Hotel, Ahmedabad; Neeraj Joshi’s costumes - Clothes Code; Actress costume: M&M The Designer Studio
