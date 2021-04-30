Shreya Bhattacharya to perform 'Blue And Grey' at Vh1 All That Jazz Concert

MUMBAI: Shreya Bhattacharya to perform at Vh1 All That Jazz Concert.
Shreya Bhattacharya from Kolkata, who is a vocalist of her jazz/neo soul band Beer Puppets will be performing the original music that she and her partner/composer Avishek Dey has written called “Blue And Grey”.
The singer has been into Jazz for six years now, Jazz infused with RnB and soul would be the mantra that defines her music. She is known for her versatile singing techniques in jazz, RnB, gospel and also western classical.
Further, the artist shared Lalah Hathaway, moon child, dianna reeves, Lauryn Hill, and many more inspires her to work on her music.
Vh1 All That Jazz Concert will be LIVE on the Facebook page of Vh1 India, 30th April 2021 at 5pm featuring performances by Shreya Bhattacharya, Shreyas Iyengar, The Revisit Project, Jatayu, Fakeer & The Arc, Aman Jagwani, Chirag Todi and Queendom.
