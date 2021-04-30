For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Apr 2021 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Mazare & Keepsake share rock-infused drum & bass track 'Open Heart' via Monstercat

MUMBAI: Mazare returns to the release radar with another propulsively driving original production, ‘Open Heart’, with UK producer Keepsake, and Israeli singer Liel Kolet. Following up March’s ‘Wake Up’ with the U.K.’s Bloodhounds, the musician’s latest offering once again audibly boasts a thrilling mixture of bass music and rock. Out now on Monstercat, ‘Open Heart’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The tune immediately kicks off with atmospherically enchanting production elements, and is quickly followed by a shimmering vocal cut from Liel Kolet. Various instrumentation is introduced into the sonic space, perfectly complementing the rich, flowing singing. The impassioned delivery serves as a prime counterpart to the rising tension and eventual hefty bass drop, which takes the form of a full-fledged rock anthem, simultaneously crossing into drum & bass territory. Blending genres with ease, Mazare & Keepsake’s latest hard-hitting endeavor is quintessential electronic rock at its absolute finest.

‘I was a fan of Richard and his music way before he became known as Keepsake. We met at ADE, in Amsterdam, in October 2019 and we instantly clicked. Right after that, we started working on this song, we produced it together, and then we decided to look for a female singer to complete the picture and make it a duet; that's where Liel came in, and she did an incredible job writing and performing the song. It took a while, but I am super happy about the result! :)’ - Mazare

‘I always have so much fun infusing rock and pop punk into tracks, and deciding to really go all out with Mazare and Liel on this one allowed us to bring a lot of raw rock energy and emotion to Drum & Bass in a cool unique way!’ - Keepsake

‘Open heart came from a very personal and vulnerable place, a place I believe many of us have been in. I hope it will spark a light in your heart and encourage you to not be afraid of being true to yourself and do what’s right for you.

I'm so excited to bring it to life with Mazare and Keepsake and hope you can blast your speakers to our song and sing your heart out with us.’ - Liel Kolet

Massimo Pezzetta, known as Mazare, is an Italian DJ/producer who has been releasing his own unique take on electronic dance music since his 2014 remix of Daniel Wanrooy, Ad Brown, and Ghost Wars’ ‘Paradise’. Since, his music has caught the attention of renowned labels such as Monstercat, Spinnin’ Records, Seeking Blue, Ophelia, and Gud Vibrations, to name a few. ‘Wake Up’, the first lead single from his forthcoming EP, has already gone on to garner over 120k combined hits across all streaming platforms since its release at the tail end of this March, a highly impressive feat that is sure to be effortlessly maintained, and topped, by the venerated powerhouse moving forward.

Richard Caddock, known as Keepsake, is a Manchester based artist who made his Monstercat debut in 2014 on WRLD’s single ‘Orbit’. Despite being challenged by hearing problems, making music has been his passion his entire life. He’s gone on to appear on numerous Monstercat released singles with many other artists, all while undergoing multiple life changing ear surgeries. Launching Keepsake in celebration of his final procedures, he now uses his high energy music to bring hopefulness to any listeners fighting their own battles.

Liel Kolet is an Israeli born singer and songwriter who has been singing internationally since the age of 12. Having performed a duet with former president Bill Clinton, and shared the stage with the likes of Herbie Hancock, Andrea Bocelli, and Patti LaBelle, she has a plethora of experiences with A-List stars. She has been making her mark on the dance community over the past few years with releases on Monstercat, Armada, Ophelia Records and more.

Bridging the gap between rock and electronic dance music, the innovative talent continues to push the envelope well into 2021, with ‘Wake Up’ and his newest masterpiece, ‘Open Heart’, serving as exciting precedent as for what to expect via his much-anticipated 5-track EP slated for release on Monstercat later in the year.

Tags
Mazare Keepsake Rock-Infused Drum Bass Track Open Heart Monstercat
Related news
News | 22 Apr 2021

CloudNone teases forthcoming EP with 'Dizzy Lifted' out now via Monstercat

MUMBAI: Announcing his upcoming EP, CloudNone returns to Monstercat for the rhapsodic single ‘Dizzy Lifted.’ Built around a bouncy house rhythm and heavy use of vocal samples, CloudNone’s latest offers fans a first taste of the upcoming EP due out in July, 2021.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2020

CloudNone & Direct Reveal Full ‘Guilty Pleasures' EP on Monstercat

MUMBAI: CloudNone & Direct have collided once again for their stunning ‘Guilty Pleasures’ EP, out today via Monstercat. Featuring a core theme of late-night maneuvering, the first single from the release, ‘Told U’ was revealed back in October.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2020

Monstercat Mail: Protostar X Emma McGann - Out Now

MUMBAI: Rising drum & bass wizz Protostar kicks off the new-year by linking up with vocalist Emma McGann for Where I Belong via Monstercat.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2017

Vicetone reveal new single, 'I Hear You'

MUMBAI: Dutch duo Vicetone presents new single ‘I Hear You’, via Monstercat.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2016

Six international acts to debut at Sunburn 10

MUMBAI: Sunburn enthusiasts can get ready for an interesting experience at Sunburn Hills at the festival's 10th edition. The massive phase one line-up was already announced on 4 November 2016.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

News
The Iconic Fast & Furious franchise drop an exclusive podcast series in partnership with US Entertainment Weekly ahead of the much-awaited release of F9

MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more

News
Diesby launches his new EP, Karwaan

MUMBAI: Diesby launched his latest EP in the genre of R&B Music, Karwaan on the official youtread more

News
The Future of Indian Independent Music Industry

Indi Pop – Indie – Independent – the three avatars of what we call in India as non-filmread more

News
Shamir Tandon reminisces renowned poets

MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Goldie Sohel collaborates with Vishal Dadlani for a new track, Kareeb

MUMBAI: TM Talent Management’s Exclusive Artiste Goldie Sohel returns on TM Music, this time with a dance anthem featuring none other than Vishal...read more

2
Harshdeep Kaur pays her humble tribute on the 400th birth anniversary (Prakash Purab) of Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur

MUMBAI: Tomorrow is the 400th Birth Anniversary of the Ninth Guru of the Sikh Religion - Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the head of the...read more

3
Shreya Bhattacharya to perform 'Blue And Grey' at Vh1 All That Jazz Concert

MUMBAI: Shreya Bhattacharya to perform at Vh1 All That Jazz Concert. Shreya Bhattacharya from Kolkata, who is a vocalist of her jazz/neo soul band...read more

4
Blood Wine or Honey's new single 'Testing Time' also announcing upcoming 'DTx2' album release

MUMBAI: 'Testing Time' is the first single from Hong Kong-based duo Blood Wine or Honey's brand new album 'DTx2'. The single will be out on 30th...read more

5
Kourtney Kardashian helped Travis Barker face his fear

MUMBAI: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are taking their relationship to new heights. According to the Blink-182 rocker, he's "no longer afraid...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games