All you need to know on Lady Gaga Dogwalker's shooting arrest

MUMBAI: Multiple arrests have been made in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker and the abduction of two of her French bulldogs, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Billboard.

On Feb. 24, Ryan Fischer was walking Gaga's three dogs just before 10 p.m. in Los Angeles when a gunman shot him once and fled the scene with two of the dogs. A third dog got away and was found after the shooting. Two days later, on Feb. 26, a woman turned the dogs into LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station unharmed.

Five individuals were arrested Thursday (April 29) for the February attack, including three for attempted murder and robbery: James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27. Two others -- Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50 -- were arrested for being accessories to attempted murder.

McBride is the woman who brought the dogs into LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station on Feb. 26 and reached out to claim the $500,000 reward Gaga offered for her dogs' safe return. TMZ reports that the reward was never paid to the woman on the advice of the LAPD.

Fischer was hospitalized for weeks after the shooting and is now OK, according to TMZ.