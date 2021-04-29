For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Apr 2021 12:48

SpotlampE presents ‘RAPCHICS’ a Marathi rap and dance number by rapper Huma Sayyed

MUMBAI: After the stupendous success of Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘Ye Ranjishein’, indie music label SpotlampE has now released a Marathi rap and dance track titled ‘Rapchics’ by the talented rap performer Huma Sayyed! A unique hip-hop single, ‘Rapchics’ is available on SpotlampE’s YouTube Channel from 29thApril. The song also airs on 9X Jhakaas, India’s foremost Marathi music television channel and also on 9XM.

‘Rapchics’ is a Marathi rap and dance number sung by Huma Sayyed. The up-tempo foot tapping music of Rapchics, composed by ace musician Varun Likhate, will surely make the listeners groove. Lyricists duo Jai Atre and Mandar Cholkar have made this rap song extremely hummable! The glamorously shot music video by the super talented team at Ranju Varghese Creations makes the Song extremely appealing to the young and upwardly mobile urban Maharashtrians!

Speaking about the song, singer Huma Sayyed said, “I am super excited to present ‘Rapchics’ to rap music lovers. It’s great to collaborate with SpotlampE, a young and vibrant indie music label and present this unique Marathi rap song. This music genre is still underrated and yet to be explored. However, I am confident that with a launch pad like SpotlampE, my song will get a wider reach and receive the love and adulation from music lovers.”

The vibrant music label from 9X Media is platform and genre agnostic. In the recent past SpotlampE has collaborated with many established as well as upcoming artistes to launch numerous original tracks and has introduced ground-breaking talent. SpotlampE will be launching a Marathi song every month - so, full treat for all Marathi music lovers!!!

Commenting on the song, Kanan Dave, Business Head of SpotlampE said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Huma Sayyed who is also known as an influential female Hip Hop artist and present to our viewers this unique rap song. ‘Rapchics’ is a blend of Girl Power and Girl Talent which will definitely stand out. We hope to entertain the audiences with this groovy dance and rap track. The song's genre, the glamour & flamboyancy takes Marathi music to another level. So, brace yourself before you click on the 'PLAY’ button!

Along with the YouTube Channel of SpotlampE, ‘Rampchics’ will be aired on 9X Jhakaas and on 9XM. The rap song will be promoted across the social media handles of SpotlampE and 9X Jhakaas. The track will be widely available across all the Audio & Video streaming platforms.

So, don’t forget to tap your feet and dance like a pro and cherish our new song ‘Rampchics’

Catch the super cool song here - http://bit.ly/Rapchics

SpotlampE RAPCHICS Marathi rap dance number rapper Huma Sayyed
