News |  29 Apr 2021 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

Samira Koppikar's new song from Hindi movie 'Bole Chudiyan reflects the grandeur of falling in love

MUMBAI: Samira Koppikar made her Bollywood debut with the hauntingly beautiful ‘Maati Ka Palang’ (‘NH10’) and then went onto ‘Aj Phir Tumpe’ (‘Hate Story 2’), ‘Mohabbat Barsa De’ (‘Creature 3D’), ‘Bairaagi’ (‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’), Lahu Ka Rang Kara (Laal Kaptaan) and others.

Her new song Rehguzar is from the upcoming Hindi movie 'Bole Chudiyan' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia. Music of the song Rehguzar is given by Samira Koppikar and Lyrics of the song are written by Puneet Sharma. She has lent her voice as well to this beautiful song.

Talking about Rehguzar, Samira adds, “The song is melodic, youthful and weaves the emotion of romance into it’s sonic fabric. Penned creatively by Puneet Sharma, it reflects the nuances and grandeur of the feeling of falling in love.”

To know more about 'Rehguzar' song from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer 'Bole Chudiyan' watch the video

Link : Rehguzar - Bole Chudiyan | Nawazuddin & Tamannaah | Shahid Mallya & Samira Koppikar | Puneet Sharma - YouTube

· Music: Samira Koppikar

· Singers: Shahid Mallya and Samira Koppikar

· Lyricist: Puneet Sharma

