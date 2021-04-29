For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Apr 2021 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Nigam, and Hansal Mehta come in support of Manzar, song crosses one million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: Manzar sung by Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster), last week has received amazing response from the audiences, music and film fraternity. The song which has now hit 1 million views, released on Lafzon Music's YouTube channel and is directed by Devansh Patel saw music stalwarts like Sonu Nigam, Mika Singh and celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Onir, Pulkit Samrat, Hemant Kher, Karan V Grover, Kubra Sait and many more came in support for such a timely and an inspiring song.

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "Hey congratulations devansh on your debut ,kudos to the whole team for this candid real video and to the creators of this meaningful song"

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Beautiful song @PatelDevansh... congratulations to you and the team for creating this heartwarming piece of work. #Manzar"

Manoj Bajpayee twitter, "Congratulations @PatelDevansh @pg2705 and the team !!! Please watch & share! Spread the smiles,"

Pulkit Samrat twitter, This is so heart-warming brother!!!! @PatelDevansh congratulations team!!

This soft and melodious song written by lyricist Gilbert Chettiar, Founder of Lafzon Music and composed by Anshul Sharma was born out of separation, hardship and the frustration of the pandemic.

Director Devansh Patel, on receiving such great support and feedback from the film and music fraternity, said, "It's overwhelming. We're living in such tough times, it means a lot to us to get this warmth and acceptance. We have crossed one million views within a week and it just goes to prove our point further. Because, with poignant lyrics, mesmerising vocals, simple melody and an even simpler message, Manzar was created for you - the people of the world. Manzar is an ode to humanity and I am ever so grateful to receive this love for my directorial debut."

Lyricist Gilbert Chettiar, said, “This song was cathartic for me, I did not intend it to take this direction, totally followed my heart, captured how I was feeling at that point I believe this is my most honest creation, its unfiltered and as authentic as it can get. I’m really thankful that people have loved the song and they have supported us over social media. In times like this it's very reassuring, gives us a reason to look forward to a better world”.

Tags
Gilbert Chettiar music Songs
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2021

Mumbai Police urge residents to jam at Home with music

MUMBAI: Mumbai has been one of the worst affected cities ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The city has been under tremendous pressure during the second wave as well.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2021

Check Alicia Keys' magic duet with son Egypt

MUMBAI: Sweet dreams are of made of this. Proud mama Alicia Keys took to Instagram on April 27 to show off her son Egypt's musical talents and the video is everything you've ever needed.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2021

See Victoria Beckham's priceless reaction towards Justin Bieber's crocs

MUMBAI: Posh in Crocs? That would be a major fashion statement.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2021

Britney Spears to address the court directly in the next conservatorship hearing

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is ready to speak her piece in a court of law.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2021

Samira Koppikar's new song from Hindi movie 'Bole Chudiyan reflects the grandeur of falling in love

MUMBAI: Samira Koppikar made her Bollywood debut with the hauntingly beautiful ‘Maati Ka Palang’ (‘NH10’) and then went onto ‘Aj Phir Tumpe’ (‘Hate Story 2’), ‘Mohabbat Barsa De’ (‘Creature 3D’), ‘Bairaagi’ (‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’), Lahu Ka Rang Kara (Laal Kaptaan) and others.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Diesby launches his new EP, Karwaan

MUMBAI: Diesby launched his latest EP in the genre of R&B Music, Karwaan on the official youtread more

News
The Future of Indian Independent Music Industry

Indi Pop – Indie – Independent – the three avatars of what we call in India as non-filmread more

News
Shamir Tandon reminisces renowned poets

MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone.read more

News
Times Music and Viral Video sharing app Triller Announce their Global Licensing Partnership

MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharead more

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

top# 5 articles

1
Check Alicia Keys' magic duet with son Egypt

MUMBAI: Sweet dreams are of made of this. Proud mama Alicia Keys took to Instagram on April 27 to show off her son Egypt's musical talents and the...read more

2
Morgin Madison's debut LP 'Living the Phantasm' out 4/30 via mau5trap

MUMBAI: After releasing critically-acclaimed lead singles "Far From Home," "Start Again," and "Feels Like," Morgin Madison excitedly unveils his...read more

3
Krankhead drop their new trap-leaning summer anthem 'Cut Throat'

MUMBAI: Northampton rapper/producer duo Krankhead are creating some noise with their energetic set of releases so far. Tackling a range of genres...read more

4
Lizzo shares more updates about Chris Evans

MUMBAI: Lizzo continues to bless fans with "Good as Hell" content. A week after the Grammy winner revealed she slid into Chris Evans' DMs—and had the...read more

5
SpotlampE presents ‘RAPCHICS’ a Marathi rap and dance number by rapper Huma Sayyed

MUMBAI: After the stupendous success of Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘Ye Ranjishein’, indie music label SpotlampE has now released a Marathi rap and dance track...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games