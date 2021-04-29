Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Nigam, and Hansal Mehta come in support of Manzar, song crosses one million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: Manzar sung by Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster), last week has received amazing response from the audiences, music and film fraternity. The song which has now hit 1 million views, released on Lafzon Music's YouTube channel and is directed by Devansh Patel saw music stalwarts like Sonu Nigam, Mika Singh and celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Onir, Pulkit Samrat, Hemant Kher, Karan V Grover, Kubra Sait and many more came in support for such a timely and an inspiring song.
Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "Hey congratulations devansh on your debut ,kudos to the whole team for this candid real video and to the creators of this meaningful song"
Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Beautiful song @PatelDevansh... congratulations to you and the team for creating this heartwarming piece of work. #Manzar"
Manoj Bajpayee twitter, "Congratulations @PatelDevansh @pg2705 and the team !!! Please watch & share! Spread the smiles,"
Pulkit Samrat twitter, This is so heart-warming brother!!!! @PatelDevansh congratulations team!!
This soft and melodious song written by lyricist Gilbert Chettiar, Founder of Lafzon Music and composed by Anshul Sharma was born out of separation, hardship and the frustration of the pandemic.
Director Devansh Patel, on receiving such great support and feedback from the film and music fraternity, said, "It's overwhelming. We're living in such tough times, it means a lot to us to get this warmth and acceptance. We have crossed one million views within a week and it just goes to prove our point further. Because, with poignant lyrics, mesmerising vocals, simple melody and an even simpler message, Manzar was created for you - the people of the world. Manzar is an ode to humanity and I am ever so grateful to receive this love for my directorial debut."
Lyricist Gilbert Chettiar, said, “This song was cathartic for me, I did not intend it to take this direction, totally followed my heart, captured how I was feeling at that point I believe this is my most honest creation, its unfiltered and as authentic as it can get. I’m really thankful that people have loved the song and they have supported us over social media. In times like this it's very reassuring, gives us a reason to look forward to a better world”.
