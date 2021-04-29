Comedian Leslie Jones to host MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021

MUMBAI: Comedian extraordinaire and former SNL Star Leslie Jones is all set to host next month’s 2021 edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Jones is also currently the host of ABC’s “Supermarket Sweep” game show, best known for her work on “Ghosterbusters” and her memorable hosting at the BET Awards in 2017.
The funny gal is also nominated at this year’s award show, in the best comedic performance category, for her role in “Coming 2 America,” which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Her other recent credits include “Ghostbusters” and her one-hour Netflix comedy special “Time Machine.”
Audiences are clamoring with excitement for the 2021 edition of the award show, with the recently unveiled nominees showcasing this year lead with Marvel’s Disney Plus series “WandaVision,” which earned five nods — including best show, best performance in a show (Elizabeth Olsen), best hero (Teyonah Parris), best villain (Kathryn Hahn) and best fight (Wanda vs. Agatha).
Witness the two-day star studded MTV Movie & TV Awards gala stream in the country on 17th and 18th May 2021 exclusively on Voot Select
