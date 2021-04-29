Check Alicia Keys' magic duet with son Egypt

MUMBAI: Sweet dreams are of made of this.

Proud mama Alicia Keys took to Instagram on April 27 to show off her son Egypt's musical talents and the video is everything you've ever needed.

Alicia, who shares 10-year-old Egypt with husband Swizz Beatz, serves as the "background singer" as she put it in the adorable clip. Egypt leads the vocals on the song "Sweet Dreams" by Eurythmics while playing the piano.

The "If I Ain't Got You" singer even wrote the cutest caption, stating, "Egypt On The Keys." She also then followed up the statement with perfectly fitting firework emojis. "I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer!" she continued. "He is making magic."

His mom wasn't the only one mesmerized by his magic—several stars flooded the comments with heart emojis and phrases of praise.

Singer Jill Scott commented, "I love his tone." Actress America Fererra also wrote, "What an incredible blessing. Mama and baby boy love on another level."

It may come as no surprise that Egypt is able to flawlessly follow in his parent's footsteps. After all, Alicia began composing songs at just 12 years old, and went on to start her stellar career at just 15. Egypt's dad, Swizz Beatz, is a mega producer behind some chart-topping hits like Beyonce's "Ring The Alarm" and Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam." He also serves as half the duo behind the incredibly popular phenomenon, Verzuz.

Not only is Egypt a talented pianist and singer, but he's even recently proved himself to be a songwriter too. (Sounds familiar?) Back in June 2020, Alicia shared a video of her son performing a song he wrote—yes, he already writing powerful ballads— in honor of Juneteenth.

It looks like there's an undeniable legacy in store, and we're lucky enough to have front row seats.