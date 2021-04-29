For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Apr 2021 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

Check Alicia Keys' magic duet with son Egypt

MUMBAI: Sweet dreams are of made of this.

Proud mama Alicia Keys took to Instagram on April 27 to show off her son Egypt's musical talents and the video is everything you've ever needed.

Alicia, who shares 10-year-old Egypt with husband Swizz Beatz, serves as the "background singer" as she put it in the adorable clip. Egypt leads the vocals on the song "Sweet Dreams" by Eurythmics while playing the piano.

The "If I Ain't Got You" singer even wrote the cutest caption, stating, "Egypt On The Keys." She also then followed up the statement with perfectly fitting firework emojis. "I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer!" she continued. "He is making magic."

His mom wasn't the only one mesmerized by his magic—several stars flooded the comments with heart emojis and phrases of praise.

Singer Jill Scott commented, "I love his tone." Actress America Fererra also wrote, "What an incredible blessing. Mama and baby boy love on another level."

It may come as no surprise that Egypt is able to flawlessly follow in his parent's footsteps. After all, Alicia began composing songs at just 12 years old, and went on to start her stellar career at just 15. Egypt's dad, Swizz Beatz, is a mega producer behind some chart-topping hits like Beyonce's "Ring The Alarm" and Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam." He also serves as half the duo behind the incredibly popular phenomenon, Verzuz.

Not only is Egypt a talented pianist and singer, but he's even recently proved himself to be a songwriter too. (Sounds familiar?) Back in June 2020, Alicia shared a video of her son performing a song he wrote—yes, he already writing powerful ballads— in honor of Juneteenth.

It looks like there's an undeniable legacy in store, and we're lucky enough to have front row seats.

Tags
Alicia Keys Egypt music Singer
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2021

Mumbai Police urge residents to jam at Home with music

MUMBAI: Mumbai has been one of the worst affected cities ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The city has been under tremendous pressure during the second wave as well.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2021

Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Nigam, and Hansal Mehta come in support of Manzar, song crosses one million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: Manzar sung by Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster), last week has received amazing response from the audiences, music and film fraternity.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2021

See Victoria Beckham's priceless reaction towards Justin Bieber's crocs

MUMBAI: Posh in Crocs? That would be a major fashion statement.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2021

Britney Spears to address the court directly in the next conservatorship hearing

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is ready to speak her piece in a court of law.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2021

Samira Koppikar's new song from Hindi movie 'Bole Chudiyan reflects the grandeur of falling in love

MUMBAI: Samira Koppikar made her Bollywood debut with the hauntingly beautiful ‘Maati Ka Palang’ (‘NH10’) and then went onto ‘Aj Phir Tumpe’ (‘Hate Story 2’), ‘Mohabbat Barsa De’ (‘Creature 3D’), ‘Bairaagi’ (‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’), Lahu Ka Rang Kara (Laal Kaptaan) and others.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Diesby launches his new EP, Karwaan

MUMBAI: Diesby launched his latest EP in the genre of R&B Music, Karwaan on the official youtread more

News
The Future of Indian Independent Music Industry

Indi Pop – Indie – Independent – the three avatars of what we call in India as non-filmread more

News
Shamir Tandon reminisces renowned poets

MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone.read more

News
Times Music and Viral Video sharing app Triller Announce their Global Licensing Partnership

MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharead more

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

top# 5 articles

1
Morgin Madison's debut LP 'Living the Phantasm' out 4/30 via mau5trap

MUMBAI: After releasing critically-acclaimed lead singles "Far From Home," "Start Again," and "Feels Like," Morgin Madison excitedly unveils his...read more

2
Krankhead drop their new trap-leaning summer anthem 'Cut Throat'

MUMBAI: Northampton rapper/producer duo Krankhead are creating some noise with their energetic set of releases so far. Tackling a range of genres...read more

3
Lizzo shares more updates about Chris Evans

MUMBAI: Lizzo continues to bless fans with "Good as Hell" content. A week after the Grammy winner revealed she slid into Chris Evans' DMs—and had the...read more

4
SpotlampE presents ‘RAPCHICS’ a Marathi rap and dance number by rapper Huma Sayyed

MUMBAI: After the stupendous success of Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘Ye Ranjishein’, indie music label SpotlampE has now released a Marathi rap and dance track...read more

5
Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Nigam, and Hansal Mehta come in support of Manzar, song crosses one million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: Manzar sung by Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster), last week has received...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games