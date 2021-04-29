Britney Spears to address the court directly in the next conservatorship hearing

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is ready to speak her piece in a court of law.

On Tuesday, April 27, It was present for a virtual court hearing in which Britney's attorney, Sam Ingham, said the pop star would like the judge to set a status hearing in order for her to "address the court directly." Ingham didn't specify what matters Britney will address, but asked the date be set on an "expedited basis."

Following his request, the judge set a status hearing for June 23. At this time, it's unclear if the status hearing will be open to the public.

Additionally, Sam stated there have been "last minute developments" involving Britney, but did not divulge the nature of those changes.

Regarding her conservatorship, Jamie Spears' attorney, Vivian Thoreen, said he plans to sign the order officially appointing Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of the estate imminently.

This latest development in the conservatorship battle comes after Britney attended a wedding as boyfriend Sam Asghari's plus-one. Sam shared photos of the fun night out on Sunday, April 25, captioning the Instagram post, "About last night #vaccinated #thankyouscience."