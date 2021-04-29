5 immensely talented indie jazz musicians to tune-into this World Jazz Day

MUMBAI: From its birthplace of hidden speakeasies in New Orleans, to international charts across the globe, Jazz has come a long way in its impact on the international music industry. Given the chaos that surrounds us currently, is there anything more grounding than some soothing jazz tunes? India’s independent music scene has produced numerous stellar indie musicians who are giving the art of jazz its due appreciation. This World Jazz Day, we have curated 5 leading jazz musicians from the country who are slowly but surely changing the face of the music industry and giving listeners a chance to immerse themselves in the soulful world of jazz. Fans can also witness them perform LIVE on the Facebook page of Vh1 India, 30th April 2021 at 5pm.

Here are a few artists who are keeping the love for Jazz alive in a generation obsessed with EDM

1. Queendom

Queendom is a vocal trio formed in the year 2019 with three powerful artists pulling of the ultimate balancing act of displaying their individuality and creativity, providing their listeners with an otherworldly experience. The all-girl band Queendom consists of members Ananya Sharma, Damini Gautam and Brecilla Dsouza, expressing their personality with their unfiltered original tracks.

Some of their tracks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rv8dynkksZQ

2. Chirag Todi

A youngster with an immense passionate for the arts, guitarist and songwriter Chirag Todi has already made his mark in the indie scene with his releases ‘Desire’ and ‘Be Easy’. Apart from his individual ventures, he is also the founder of He is the Jazz/Rock band ‘Heat Sink’ in Ahmedabad. Todi’s creation ‘Volition’ won them several winning oppurutnies, including a chance to work with industry heavweights like AR Rahman.

Some of their songs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mopcNho2uT8

3. Shreya Bhattacharaya

The leading vocalist of her jazz/ soul band Beer Puppets, the expressive singer is known for her musical prowess. She’s mastered a variety of singing techniques, from her staple jazz to the challenging art of western classical. Having been trained from experts across the world, her versatility in her craft makes her a force to be reckoned with. She’s currently making shockwaves in the Indian jazz scene with her class act performances.

Some of her tracks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lI5fIC7wJy0

4. Anurag Naidu

A Mumbai based jazz pianist; Anurag Naidu chased his enthusiasm for music from a tender age. His journey began at age 7, when he began playing piano, which eventually lead to his move to the bustling metropolis of Mumbai to pursue his career in music. Armed with a Diploma from the prestigious Trinity College in London, the brilliant artist has vast knowledge for his craft that is evident in his soulful performances.

Some of his tracks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rO803G-Im_Y

5. Apartment Upstairs

An electronic and jazz fusion band from Bangalore, vocalist Rohan Pai and drummer Shourjo Chatterjee chanced upon each other while in college and found themselves collaborating together based on their mutual love for music and shared hometown – Bengaluru. They released their debut EP in 2019, which was followed by their upcoming EP Graduation Day, to be released soon.

Some of their tracks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9i2nFBd1Z0