News |  29 Apr 2021 12:20 |  By Tolika Yeptho

‘Yaad Hai Tujhe’ is based on my personal love story: Johnny Roars

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Johnny Roars reveals his personal love story in latest romantic single “Yaad Hai Tujhe” under his label Roar Films Inc.

“’Yaad Hai Tujhe’ is my personal love story, with a touch of frustrations and romance. It’s about how a guy goes through when he is cheated on”.

The track was shot in Dubai, directed by Jcee Dhanoa and the music was composed by Bobby Sharma, featuring Johnny Roars and Mahrukh Khan.

Watch here:

Excited about the release the singer shared the most special memory was the production of the whole song itself, they had fun every single moment during the making. “The process was so beautiful that one memory can’t be singled out”, he adds.

Further, the poet turned lyrics shared his inspirations comes from rappers like Badshah, Honey Singh, Bohemia, and Eminem. Besides there is an internal inspiration that always keeps reminding him to write something new.

Johnny has a lot happening in 2021, “It’s going to be a busy year and hoping for the best with a few different projects coming up. I would love to entertain the audience more and more”.

