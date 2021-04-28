Tune-In as Tracy Lawrence Celebrates 30 Years and New Music with Livestream Concert Teaming with Taste of Country, Spotify and Hosted Through Streaming Platform StageIt

MUMBAI: Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, is putting on a special livestream concert tonight to celebrate his milestone 30th career anniversary and also thank all the fans that have joined him for the ride. Tracy and his band will be performing live from The Warehouse, playing some of his biggest career hits along with new music from his latest album, Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell. The concert, in partnership with web-based performance platform, StageIt, and co-promoted through leading Country music and news resource, Taste of Country, and digital streaming platform, Spotify.

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell is Lawrence's first release from Hindsight 2020. This 10-song collection features all new material from Lawrence, who penned 9 of the 10 tracks, mixing his signature blend of contemporary and traditional Country music that has made him a mainstay since his debut album, Sticks & Stones, in 1991. Hindsight 2020, a three-volume album that will be released throughout the year, celebrating 30 songs for 30 years of Tracy Lawrence.

Follow Tracy Lawrence on Spotify to be alerted about his future livestream shows and to be directed to tickets, plus tune-in tonight at 8:00pm ET to catch Tracy performing live on StageIt where he will be joined by a special guest for a performance you don't want to miss!