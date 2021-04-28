For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Apr 2021 13:45

Selena Gomez transforms to Blonde Hair

MUMBAI: In case you missed it, Selena Gomez has gone back to blonde. The star debuted a creamy pale blonde color on the Rare Beauty Instagram, and we've been obsessed with the transformation ever since. But, unlike our infatuation with it, Selena's new look wasn't a quick change.

According to the pros behind the blonde, it took eight hours to transform Sel from her signature glossy dark brunette to the sparkling blonde. Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri at Nine Zero One were the colorists who made Selena a blonde, and it took dedication. “We’ve been doing Selena’s color for over a decade now. She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change," Riwana said in a statement. "This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It’s an edgier look and perfect for summer." According to the colorists, the entire process took "200 foils, several bowls of bleach, and eight hours of hair magic." Wowza! The time and effort were definitely worth it — hopefully, Selena had something good to read while she waited.

All that lifting and bleaching can be hard on your hair, so to keep things looking and feeling healthy, Riwana and Nikki used Joico products, including the Color Balance Purple Shampoo, Color Balance Purple Conditioner, and Defy Damage Sleepover Overnight Nourishing Treatment. The purple shampoo and conditioner cleanse and soften hair while keeping brassiness at bay, while the overnight treatment nourishes and protects hair from damage while you sleep. Nikki shared that the pair also used Joico's salon line to lift Selena's hair to blonde, including the Blonde Life Lightening Powder and developer.

