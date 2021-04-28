For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Apr 2021 16:05 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Ritu Agarwal's 'Lamhe Wo' is a dedication to our loved and lost ones

MUMBAI: After releasing “Sun Le Zara”, singer-songwriter Ritu Agarwal drops an emotional, lyrical and musical journey “Lamhe Wo”.

“As we all know how difficult the year 2020 was. It hit us like a hurricane and crushed all our plans. 'Lamhe Wo' was the first song that we made during the lockdown”, said Ritu. The track is one of her most felt and special songs. She wants to dedicate it to everyone, who has loved & lost.

Most people know Ritu as a singer, but she has always been keen on learning new things, making her own music, writing and being independent as an artist. "Lamhe Wo" is even more special for her because apart from composing, writing and singing the song, this is her debut as a music producer alongside her brother Rishabh Agarwal. The track has been released on Ritu’s YouTube channel.

Watch here:

Excited about the release, “It was a gloomy afternoon, when my brother and I were just randomly jamming. That's the time when this melody was born, and it just starting taking shape. I felt it had all the emotions we were feeling at that point of time. Being isolated, not able to reach out to people, just sitting there and thinking of the good times”.

The music video, beautifully shot in the scenic locations of Russia, a place that she has been wanting and planning to visit for quite sometime. “We just knew that we had to shoot it there, given how ridiculously beautiful that place is”. Given the circumstances, they were unable to make it happen in 2020. “As soon as we saw a quick time window, when everything calmed down, me and my brother Rishabh, just decided to take that plunge and went there, we all saw what happened next”.

The “Ek Dafaa” singer believes she’s evolving with each song she put out. She’s here to push her limits, pour her heart and soul to create and put out incredible, honest and heartfelt music. “Nothing is off limits, to put it simply, tons of original music on its way”.

