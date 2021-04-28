Prog-metal innovators BENTHOS confront their negativity with "Talk To Me, Dragonfly!" music video, new album II is out now!

MUMBAI: Progressive metal innovators Benthos have revealed another new music video and single, this time for the song "Talk To Me, Dragonfly!". The new video (directed by Stefano Galli) is a fast-paced jazz-infused staccato of progressive metal which brings the listener on a confrontation with one's negativity resulting in awareness, acceptance, and improvement towards positivity. Watch it right now at this location.

"Talk To Me, Dragonfly!" is the third single from the band's debut full-length album II which was released this past Friday April 23 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Matteo Magni (Anewrage, Deep As Ocean) at Magnitude Recordings.

"Talk To Me, Dragonfly! Is about confrontation with one's negativity, and reaching a balance through becoming aware, accepting, and improving it" says guitarist Gabriele Papagni. "The video contains two distinctly-different elements: the first consists of macro footage with insects and our singer interacting with his dark inner-self. The video begins in black and white, progressing towards a climax with scenes in color." Drummer Alessandro Tagliani adds "We chose this song as a single because it is the heaviest and most eccentric song on the album. Shooting this video was particularly challenging because the electric generator broke, and the outdoor shots were full of mosquitos and spider webs!"

II by Benthos is a stunning debut of experimental progressive metal. Featuring seven tracks showcasing the band's technical prowess, II quickly catapults the band onto the global metal scene alongside the likes of Periphery, Between The Buried And Me, TesseracT, Sikth, and Meshuggah. The album tells a first-person story about the opposing forces of dualism such as life vs death, intuition vs rationality, and finite vs infinite concepts. The first single "Debris // Essence" is an immersion through consciousness represented with a dive into the deepest part of the abyss. "Cartesio" is the second single off the album which represents the beginning of the inner journey described throughout the album. On II by Benthos there is a lot to digest on this amazing album, but one thing is certain... after you are done digesting this sensory feast you will be wanting more!