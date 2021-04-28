Lizzo shares more updates about Chris Evans

MUMBAI: Lizzo continues to bless fans with "Good as Hell" content.

A week after the Grammy winner revealed she slid into Chris Evans' DMs—and had the screenshots to prove it—she is spilling even more tea about what transpired after she made the first move.

Not only did the Avengers: Endgame actor respond to her cheeky messages, but it appears they had a full-on conversation.

How are we so sure, you ask? On Saturday, April 24, the "Juice" singer took to TikTok to update her followers on the content they so desperately desired: Details of her and Chris' private messages.

In the short clip, the 33-year-old star flashed a screenshot of their DMs that seemingly showed a handful of their messages.

"No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worse on this app lol," the Knives Out star responded, to which she replied, "Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I'm glad you know I exist now."

Chris reassured Lizzo that he's been a stan. "Of course I do!" he shared. "I'm a fan! Keep up the great work!"

Lizzo covered the rest of their exchange, but we're going to assume it was nothing short of spectacular.

On Saturday, April 17, the "Good as Hell" singer told her followers she was shooting her shot with the 39-year-old star, who she's frequently swooned over.

"Don't drink and DM, kids....," the musician captioned her video, "for legal porpoises this is a joke."

She posted a screenshot that displayed the DM she sent, in which she wrote three emojis: the wind blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball and a basketball. Although she didn't provide details about the meaning behind her emojis, she certainly let them do all the talking.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him," she lip-synced in her clip to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. "And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

At the time, it was unknown if the Marvel star replied to her message. But from the looks of her recent update, it appears dreams do come true!