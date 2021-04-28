For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Apr 2021 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Lizzo shares more updates about Chris Evans

MUMBAI: Lizzo continues to bless fans with "Good as Hell" content.

A week after the Grammy winner revealed she slid into Chris Evans' DMs—and had the screenshots to prove it—she is spilling even more tea about what transpired after she made the first move.

Not only did the Avengers: Endgame actor respond to her cheeky messages, but it appears they had a full-on conversation.

How are we so sure, you ask? On Saturday, April 24, the "Juice" singer took to TikTok to update her followers on the content they so desperately desired: Details of her and Chris' private messages.

In the short clip, the 33-year-old star flashed a screenshot of their DMs that seemingly showed a handful of their messages.

"No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worse on this app lol," the Knives Out star responded, to which she replied, "Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I'm glad you know I exist now."

Chris reassured Lizzo that he's been a stan. "Of course I do!" he shared. "I'm a fan! Keep up the great work!"

Lizzo covered the rest of their exchange, but we're going to assume it was nothing short of spectacular.

@lizzo

Reply to @tuana612 Update on Jamal

? Follow me song is Too much FYOTP YT - ??

On Saturday, April 17, the "Good as Hell" singer told her followers she was shooting her shot with the 39-year-old star, who she's frequently swooned over.

"Don't drink and DM, kids....," the musician captioned her video, "for legal porpoises this is a joke."

She posted a screenshot that displayed the DM she sent, in which she wrote three emojis: the wind blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball and a basketball. Although she didn't provide details about the meaning behind her emojis, she certainly let them do all the talking.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him," she lip-synced in her clip to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. "And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

At the time, it was unknown if the Marvel star replied to her message. But from the looks of her recent update, it appears dreams do come true!

Tags
Lizzo Teases Chris Evans music Singer
Related news
News | 28 Apr 2021

Tune-In as Tracy Lawrence Celebrates 30 Years and New Music with Livestream Concert Teaming with Taste of Country, Spotify and Hosted Through Streaming Platform StageIt

MUMBAI: Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, is putting on a special livestream concert tonight to celebrate his milestone 30th career anniversary and also thank all the fans that have joined him for the ride.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Ritu Agarwal's 'Lamhe Wo' is a dedication to our loved and lost ones

MUMBAI: After releasing “Sun Le Zara”, singer-songwriter Ritu Agarwal drops an emotional, lyrical and musical journey “Lamhe Wo”.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Selena Gomez transforms to Blonde Hair

MUMBAI: In case you missed it, Selena Gomez has gone back to blonde. The star debuted a creamy pale blonde color on the Rare Beauty Instagram, and we've been obsessed with the transformation ever since. But, unlike our infatuation with it, Selena's new look wasn't a quick change.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Shweta Shetty: My struggle was the uncharted route I took

MUMBAI: Singer Shweta Shetty says that her struggle has been due to the unconventional route she has taken in the music industry, and has revolved around establishing herself without backing or support.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Adele seen at 2021 Oscars after party

MUMBAI: Adele's latest outing is proof that she's ready for her hot girl summer. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer joined Daniel Kaluuya's 2021 Oscars celebrations on Sunday, April 26, where she took pictures with friends, including actress Amber Chardae Robinson.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shamir Tandon reminisces renowned poets

MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone.read more

News
Times Music and Viral Video sharing app Triller Announce their Global Licensing Partnership

MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharead more

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shweta Shetty: My struggle was the uncharted route I took

MUMBAI: Singer Shweta Shetty says that her struggle has been due to the unconventional route she has taken in the music industry, and has revolved...read more

2
Satoshi Fumi balances organic/electronic fusion on 'Nu Era' EP

MUMBAI: Following his noteworthy contribution to John Digweed’s mammoth compilation, Quattro II, in March, Tokyo-native Satoshi Fumi brings his...read more

3
Tune-In as Tracy Lawrence Celebrates 30 Years and New Music with Livestream Concert Teaming with Taste of Country, Spotify and Hosted Through Streaming Platform StageIt

MUMBAI: Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, is putting on a special livestream concert tonight to celebrate his milestone 30th career anniversary and...read more

4
BTS to collab with Justin Bieber?

MUMBAI: The South Korean group is preparing a new album, which will collaborate with the Canadian. While K-Pop fans prepare for the arrival of BTS'...read more

5
Adele seen at 2021 Oscars after party

MUMBAI: Adele's latest outing is proof that she's ready for her hot girl summer. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer joined Daniel Kaluuya's 2021 Oscars...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games