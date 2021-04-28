Krankhead drop their new trap-leaning summer anthem 'Cut Throat'

MUMBAI: Northampton rapper/producer duo Krankhead are creating some noise with their energetic set of releases so far. Tackling a range of genres from trap, drill to garage, the duo know how to get the party started. Previous release ‘Hadouken’ and the accompanying remix by producer CB picked up a lot of support from Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6, Jeremiah Asiamah on BBC Radio 1, DJ MK on Kiss FM and more.
As the UK starts to warm up, Krankhead are ready to drop their summer anthem ‘Cut Throat’. The steel drums will get you gagging for that first night back in the clubs, and have you singing the hook drunk in your taxi home. This release really demonstrates Krankhead’s evolution over the last year. The video will drop a week later and will be based all around the painting featured in the single artwork, with scenes coming in and out of pieces in an art gallery.
Indi Pop – Indie – Independent – the three avatars of what we call in India as non-filmread more
MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone.read more
MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharead more
MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish made her fans "Happier Than Ever" on Monday (April 26) when she teased her upcoming single. The Grammy-winning singer first...read more
MUMBAI: The South Korean group is preparing a new album, which will collaborate with the Canadian. While K-Pop fans prepare for the arrival of BTS'...read more
MUMBAI: Northampton rapper/producer duo Krankhead are creating some noise with their energetic set of releases so far. Tackling a range of genres...read more
MUMBAI: Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, is putting on a special livestream concert tonight to celebrate his milestone 30th career anniversary and...read more
MUMBAI: Global music streaming service Deezer continues to celebrate the legacy of Beethoven with a star-studded remix compilation, available Tuesday...read more