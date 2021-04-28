jopippins presents his new Cyber-Space themed anthem 'otw'

MUMBAI: 'otw' is the latest sonic adventure by North Carolina’s jopippins, a multi-talented artist who has been referred to as “equal parts Lil Uzi Vert and Thundercat”.
This time he delivers an alternative hip hop record complete with emotive, dreamy electric piano chords laid over a punchy 808 drum pattern. With the combination of jo’s signature production, lyricism and creative direction, it’s clear that his newest offering is meant for bringing people together. The
triumphant chorus “I’m with the gang and yeah we on the way” not only tells a story of upward mobility, but also loyalty and friendship as well.
Coming off the success of his sophomore LP 'Digital Native', we see how the Information Technology graduate has maintained his vibrantly-coloured cyberspace aesthetic, while also venturing into new ground with this track.
Indi Pop – Indie – Independent – the three avatars of what we call in India as non-filmread more
MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone.read more
MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharead more
MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears is all set to speak at the court hearing regarding the status of her conservatorship. Britney has been under a...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Tuesday said many Indians have a tendency to bring down their own artistes and praise outsiders. The singer urged...read more
MUMBAI: Northampton rapper/producer duo Krankhead are creating some noise with their energetic set of releases so far. Tackling a range of genres...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish made her fans "Happier Than Ever" on Monday (April 26) when she teased her upcoming single. The Grammy-winning singer first...read more
MUMBAI: The South Korean group is preparing a new album, which will collaborate with the Canadian. While K-Pop fans prepare for the arrival of BTS'...read more