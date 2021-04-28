jopippins presents his new Cyber-Space themed anthem 'otw'

MUMBAI: 'otw' is the latest sonic adventure by North Carolina’s jopippins, a multi-talented artist who has been referred to as “equal parts Lil Uzi Vert and Thundercat”.

This time he delivers an alternative hip hop record complete with emotive, dreamy electric piano chords laid over a punchy 808 drum pattern. With the combination of jo’s signature production, lyricism and creative direction, it’s clear that his newest offering is meant for bringing people together. The

triumphant chorus “I’m with the gang and yeah we on the way” not only tells a story of upward mobility, but also loyalty and friendship as well.

Coming off the success of his sophomore LP 'Digital Native', we see how the Information Technology graduate has maintained his vibrantly-coloured cyberspace aesthetic, while also venturing into new ground with this track.