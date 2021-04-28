For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Apr 2021 12:45 |  By RnMTeam

Adele seen at 2021 Oscars after party

MUMBAI: Adele's latest outing is proof that she's ready for her hot girl summer.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer joined Daniel Kaluuya's 2021 Oscars celebrations on Sunday, April 26, where she took pictures with friends, including actress Amber Chardae Robinson.

Amber shared a selfie with Adele, who was wearing a casual yet chic green ensemble from Lapointe. Her full outfit was seen in better detail after an individual working the soiree posted a video of the songstress singing Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule's "I'm Real" with friends.

The "Curly Bartender" Instagram account captioned the video, which has since been deleted, "For all the Adele fans that have been so nice here's a little clip of when we went from the Oscar's after party to the After after party."

They added that the 32-year-old singer's go-to beverage for the "dance party" was a Moscow mule.

Another person spotted at Daniel's star-studded gathering? Adele's bestie Drake, of course.

The Canadian rapper is one of the pop star's close friends and is to thank for some of Adele's best fashion statements, including that black velvet off-the-shoulder dress.

In 2019, Adele stepped out in style for Drake's birthday party in Los Angeles, which she commemorated with a rare Instagram post.

"I used to cry but now I sweat," she captioned a photo. "Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met."

Since then, sightings of Adele have been few and far between, but she last blessed fans with her presence when she hosted Saturday Night Live last October.

Tags
Adele Oscars Singer music
Related news
News | 28 Apr 2021

Tune-In as Tracy Lawrence Celebrates 30 Years and New Music with Livestream Concert Teaming with Taste of Country, Spotify and Hosted Through Streaming Platform StageIt

MUMBAI: Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, is putting on a special livestream concert tonight to celebrate his milestone 30th career anniversary and also thank all the fans that have joined him for the ride.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Ritu Agarwal's 'Lamhe Wo' is a dedication to our loved and lost ones

MUMBAI: After releasing “Sun Le Zara”, singer-songwriter Ritu Agarwal drops an emotional, lyrical and musical journey “Lamhe Wo”.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Lizzo shares more updates about Chris Evans

MUMBAI: Lizzo continues to bless fans with "Good as Hell" content. A week after the Grammy winner revealed she slid into Chris Evans' DMs—and had the screenshots to prove it—she is spilling even more tea about what transpired after she made the first move.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Selena Gomez transforms to Blonde Hair

MUMBAI: In case you missed it, Selena Gomez has gone back to blonde. The star debuted a creamy pale blonde color on the Rare Beauty Instagram, and we've been obsessed with the transformation ever since. But, unlike our infatuation with it, Selena's new look wasn't a quick change.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Shweta Shetty: My struggle was the uncharted route I took

MUMBAI: Singer Shweta Shetty says that her struggle has been due to the unconventional route she has taken in the music industry, and has revolved around establishing herself without backing or support.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shamir Tandon reminisces renowned poets

MUMBAI: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone.read more

News
Times Music and Viral Video sharing app Triller Announce their Global Licensing Partnership

MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharead more

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

top# 5 articles

1
BTS to collab with Justin Bieber?

MUMBAI: The South Korean group is preparing a new album, which will collaborate with the Canadian. While K-Pop fans prepare for the arrival of BTS'...read more

2
Vishal Mishra’s latest masterpiece 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' starring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings to you yet another masterpiece, ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ in the soulful voice of the multi award-winning and super hit...read more

3
Satoshi Fumi balances organic/electronic fusion on 'Nu Era' EP

MUMBAI: Following his noteworthy contribution to John Digweed’s mammoth compilation, Quattro II, in March, Tokyo-native Satoshi Fumi brings his...read more

4
Watch Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday getaway

MUMBAI: Travis Barker can't stop and won't stop celebrating the birthday girl. Close to one week after Kourtney Kardashian officially turned 42, the...read more

5
Hitmaker Lalit Pandit with SBK Music announces online music competition, know how to participate

MUMBAI: Bollywood's ace music composer Lalit Pandit in association with SBK Music announces SBK Music Star 2021 music competition. The versatile...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games