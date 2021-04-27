Vishal Mishra’s latest masterpiece 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' starring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings to you yet another masterpiece, ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ in the soulful voice of the multi award-winning and super hit singer-composer Vishal Mishra, featuring bigg boss fame and a real-life power couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. After back-to-back successful Film & Non-Film hits in 2020, Vishal Mishra is ready to take it up a notch with 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.

Penned by Vishal Mishra and Kaushal Kishore the lyrics explains that every action has a reaction and how karma hits back for every deed from a woman’s perspective emphasizing on the pain and torment of a toxic relationship. The music is melodious, with folk tunes fused with popular instruments like Tabla, Dholak, Banjo, Dobro & Guitars which make it worthy of all the attention.

Navjit Buttar with his beautiful direction, depicts Aly & Jasmin in a complicated relationship & the story that captures heart break and vengeance. Aly skilfully portrays the husband who is an unapologetic Casanova and is constantly inflicting pain and misery to his wife, played by Jasmine Bhasin. The video shows Jasmine experiencing multiple emotions throughout the song as she discovers the dreadful truth about her husband. The music video has been shot on a grand scale, with a contemporary take on the story which is sure to keep the audiences engaged till the very end.

Excited on the release of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, the singersongwriter, Vishal Mishra stated, “As stated by me before I believe in expressing my emotions through my music and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega holds a very special place in my heart because it’s the first time where I have created a song from a woman’s perspective. Love & hurt are the most common emotions felt by humans & in this song I wanted to talk about it from a female point of view. I feel women have the superpower to know or do anything, whether it’s love or addressing betrayal. It was an amazing journey to explore this point of view as a singer songwriter. I made the song on my birthday & finished the whole song in one day including the lyrics music & tune. It was fun having Kaushal as the co-writer on this song about love karma & betrayal. Navjit Buttar has directed a wonderful video with a very contemporary story where Aly and Jasmine have beautifully expressed it. I’m super glad to release this song with VYRL Originals and we have really worked hard on this track and it has come out beautifully and I hope our audiences will love it too”

Sharing her first experience with VYRL Originals and working on Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, Jasmin Bhasin said, “I am very glad and excited to be part of this amazing song ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ by VYRL Originals. Vishal is a beautiful person inside out and I’m quite positive that the audience is going to love the magic that he has created with his perfect voice and beautiful direction by Navjit Buttar. It’s always fun to work with Aly, and I am eager for our fans see the video and shower their love on it.”

Excited about the release and his experience with VYRL, Aly Goni commented, “This is my first music video with VYRL Originals, and I really enjoyed working with the entire team of ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’. It’s a great song with a beautiful meaning and Vishal is indeed the king of heartbreak songs. Getting to share the screen with Jasmin was cherry on the cake. Both Jasmin and I have not done something like this before and I can’t wait to see what our audiences have to say our new piece of work together”.

Sharing his thoughts on 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’, Vinit Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music India & South Asia, said, Vishal Mishra is the one of the most talented and versatile singer-songwriters. Vishal never ceases to surprise his fans with every forthcoming release. Tu BhiSataya Jayega is going to be an absolute treat for his fans and audiences across the globe. The video features India’s favourite power couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, and on seeing the response to the teaser, we are confident that their fans will be enthralled by their superlative performance.”