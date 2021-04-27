For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Apr 2021

Tom Sanders collaborates with Ligeti Quartet on new EP

MUMBAI: Tom Sanders has announced a new EP in collaboration with the Ligeti Quartet, out 18th June on Moshi Moshi Records.

Titled ‘Tom Sanders Sings With The Ligeti Quartet’, the EP sees the London-based four-piece reinterpret a selection of tracks from Sanders’ 2020 debut solo album Only Magic.

Watch ‘Most of the Time’ performed with Ligeti Quartet here

“When the idea of this project was first floated, I was curious as to whether or not we'd be able to pull it off,” Sanders recalls. “I went back to listen to the songs and to see which ones might lend themselves well to a string quartet arrangement. Thankfully, many of the tracks were already quite simply arranged; I'd spent a long time simplifying the production and removing elements. I was introduced to Richard Jones from the Ligeti Quartet and we chatted a lot on the phone about how to go about which songs to choose and how the arrangements would work.

Richard Jones from the Ligeti Quartet adds: “I've been a fan of Teleman for years - I remember hearing their song Cristina when it first came out and it stayed with me for weeks. I kept needing to put it on for another listen. Like a lot of their songs, it seems to get a really big impact out of small changes to the arrangement. When I heard some songs from Tom's album on the radio last year, I recognised the same thing - big songs through very economical means and detail. When Stephen from Moshi Moshi suggested making an EP of string arrangements, I could immediately imagine how that would work: you wouldn't need to take away very much in order to put the instrumentation into the four voices of the string quartet.”

Sanders’ solo work follows more than a decade fronting bands, most notably London indie outfit Teleman. The group released three seminal albums, drawing support from the likes of The Guardian and Drowned In Sound, also touring in support of Suede, Metronomy, Maxïmo Park, Kaiser Chiefs and Franz Ferdinand and performing at festivals such as Glastonbury, Green Man, End of the Road and Les Inrocks.

The Ligeti Quartet have been at the forefront of modern and contemporary music since their formation in 2010. They have established a reputation as one of the UK’s leading ensembles, breaking new ground and playing at landmark venues including Carnegie Hall, Curtis Institute, Wigmore Hall, Purcell Room, Barbican Hall and Kings Place.

A unique creative collaboration between artists from different musical backgrounds, ‘Tom Sanders Sings With The Ligeti Quartet’ promises to be nothing short of dazzling.

Times Music and Viral Video sharing app Triller Announce their Global Licensing Partnership

MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharead more

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

