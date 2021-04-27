Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar releases Maruti Stotra, launches Suresh Wadkar Bhakti Channel on Hanuman Jayanti

MUMBAI: From bhajans and abhangs to mantras, shabads and stotras, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar is known all over the world for his spiritually enlightening Bhakti Sangeet.
Now, on the auspicious event of Hanuman Jayanti, music maestro Suresh Wadkar is all set to launch his own devotional YouTube Channel, ‘Suresh Wadkar Bhakti’ with Maruti Stotra as its first offering. Maruti Stotra, sung by Suresh Wadkar and composed by his student Padmanabh is being released at 12 noon.
Maruti Stotra or Hanuman Stotra is a 17th-century Stotra, hymn of praise, composed in Marathi language by saint-poet of Maharashtra, Samarth Ramdas ji. It is a compilation of praiseful verses that describe the many aspects and virtues of Maruti Nandan or Lord Hanuman.
While Suresh Wadkar Bhakti Channel will see the maestro singing devotional songs composed by his students and other various composers, Suresh Wadkar’s Ajivasan Sounds has also simultaneously started another YouTube Channels, Ajivasan Bhakti & Ajivasan Sounds, to showcase and promote original music from budding & aspiring talent.
Suresh Wadkar is elated that he is now focusing on his first love – devotional music. “I wanted to start this for a very long time but I was busy with my recordings, shows and our music academy Ajivasan. Now Padma, my wife, has completely taken over the day to day supervision of the academy. Also, I had a lot of time for myself due to this pandemic, I started working on this channel and I am happy that with Hanuman Jis blessing it is finally on,” he says.
Come let us chant the glory of lord Hanuman.
MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharead more
MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's been known to change up his look. https://www.instagram.com/p/COIWzT9nb5Y/?igshid=rfz52j57rojc Earlier today, Justin took to...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood's ace music composer Lalit Pandit in association with SBK Music announces SBK Music Star 2021 music competition. The versatile...read more
MUMBAI: International supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday, her first since she welcomed her daughter Khai. On the occasion,...read more
MUMBAI: Country music legend, Tracy Lawrence, is celebrating his 30th anniversary of making timeless Country music this year. His traditionalist...read more
MUMBAI: After joining the DMY Artists roster, announcing a new album ‘A Safe Place In Cyber space’ and releasing the first two singles 'Default feat...read more