Justin Bieber switches to dreadlocks again

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's been known to change up his look.

Earlier today, Justin took to Instagram to debut his latest style. He's wearing dreadlocks now. This isn't the first time he's worn the hairstyle, either.

Back in 2016, Bieber also sported dreadlocks and was rightly accused of cultural appropriation for doing

His response to the cultural appropriation accusations didn't help, either: He posted a video on Instagram at the time responding to the criticism with the caption, "Being weird is fun' if u r not weird I don't like you."

And now he's decided to sport dreadlocks again.