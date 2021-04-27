For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Apr 2021 16:37

Justin Bieber switches to dreadlocks again

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's been known to change up his look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COIWzT9nb5Y/?igshid=rfz52j57rojc

Earlier today, Justin took to Instagram to debut his latest style. He's wearing dreadlocks now. This isn't the first time he's worn the hairstyle, either.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COGUsXenlYx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Back in 2016, Bieber also sported dreadlocks and was rightly accused of cultural appropriation for doing

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDutYnFAvhT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

His response to the cultural appropriation accusations didn't help, either: He posted a video on Instagram at the time responding to the criticism with the caption, "Being weird is fun' if u r not weird I don't like you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEY42v5gvsY/?igshid=1bpg925pkzw61

And now he's decided to sport dreadlocks again.

Justin Bieber music Singer dreadlock
