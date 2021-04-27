Justin Bieber switches to dreadlocks again

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's been known to change up his look.
https://www.instagram.com/p/COIWzT9nb5Y/?igshid=rfz52j57rojc
Earlier today, Justin took to Instagram to debut his latest style. He's wearing dreadlocks now. This isn't the first time he's worn the hairstyle, either.
https://www.instagram.com/p/COGUsXenlYx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Back in 2016, Bieber also sported dreadlocks and was rightly accused of cultural appropriation for doing
https://www.instagram.com/p/BDutYnFAvhT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
His response to the cultural appropriation accusations didn't help, either: He posted a video on Instagram at the time responding to the criticism with the caption, "Being weird is fun' if u r not weird I don't like you."
https://www.instagram.com/p/BEY42v5gvsY/?igshid=1bpg925pkzw61
And now he's decided to sport dreadlocks again.
