News |  27 Apr 2021 19:03 |  By RnMTeam

Hitmaker Lalit Pandit with SBK Music announces online music competition, know how to participate

MUMBAI: Bollywood's ace music composer Lalit Pandit in association with SBK Music announces SBK Music Star 2021 music competition. The versatile performer has come up to spread a ray of hope to all aspiring musicians, especially in these pandemic times where passionate are losing faith in their talents.

“India is full of talented singers and music composers. I hope and expect to see participants to create fusion songs with a mix for folk and modern music”, said Jury Lalit Pandit.

Talking about the competition, there will be eminent personalities from B'town & regional music fraternity to pick the best contestants in 8 Indian Regional Languages i.e Hindi, English, Punjabi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Rajasthani, Gujarati. Contestants will be selected on the basis of their Talent, Knowledge & Skills including: Throw of voice, Range of voice, Singing in tune/ Sur, Singing of Composition, Maintaining Rhythm/Laya and Taal, Pronunciation of lyrics, Mood and Expression, Breath control, Creativity - Improvisation within the Raga structure, Overall impact – winning component with Original Song Creation.

Organised by Rakesh Kumar and Ruchiekka Krishnani - the SBK Music competition is an online competition. One can participate and register on https://sbkmusic.com/event/ website.

