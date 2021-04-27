BTS to collab with Justin Bieber?

MUMBAI: The South Korean group is preparing a new album, which will collaborate with the Canadian.

While K-Pop fans prepare for the arrival of BTS' new single, the song "Butter", there is already talk about the next album by the South Korean group, which is expected to be released in 2021 and may contain a partnership with none other than Justin Bieber.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COJUkPjB0_x/?igshid=v0kkyea9nf5r

Rumors began after the publication of the famous Hollywood insider Deuxmoi, who informed, according to his sources, that BTS should have a collaboration with a great Western music star and that it is part of the same company.

With the total purchase of Ithaca Holdings, a company of Scooter Braun (company of names like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande), by HYBE, BTS agency, the world already speculated on a collaboration with the singer of "positions".

Also according to Deuxmoi's profile, BTS's partnership will not be with Ariana Grande but with Justin Bieber. The information has already been given for granted, but, as the profile itself likes to alert, the information published by them is sent by followers who work or have contacts in the entertainment industry and that nothing is 100% confirmed until it is officially announced.