Billie Eilish teases new song 'Happier Than Ever'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish made her fans "Happier Than Ever" on Monday (April 26) when she teased her upcoming single.

The Grammy-winning singer first teased "things are comingggg" last week in a cyptic Instagram selfie before releasing a 15-second video snippet of the blonde superstar spinning around in a shell-shaped chair before she smizes in front of the camera. "When I'm away from you, I'm happier than ever," she croons over tender guitar chords.

Eilish first teased the song in her AppleTV+ Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which was released in February.In the short scene, the teen sensation and her older brother/hitmaking partner Finneas harmonize the titular line while she discusses the concept behind "Happier Than Ever." "I thought the whole song was just more like nothing even specific that they did, you're just not happy being with them. You can't even explain it," she tells Finneas before they sing the next line: "Wish I could explain it better/ Wish it wasn't true."

"Happier Than Ever" could be the next single ahead of her highly anticipated sophomore album, following her Billboard 200 No. 1 and Grammy-winning debut LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. This year, she's only released her Spanish-English ballad, "Lo Vas A Olvidar" with Rosalíam, for the HBO drama series Euphoria, which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Top TV Songs chart, presented by Tunefind. She also released the live cut of "ilomilo" from her doc as its own single.

Finneas previously told Australia's Herald-Sun last September that Eilish's new album will be a "vaccine record," and that her next output will be the "album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to."