For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Apr 2021 14:03 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish teases new song 'Happier Than Ever'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish made her fans "Happier Than Ever" on Monday (April 26) when she teased her upcoming single.

The Grammy-winning singer first teased "things are comingggg" last week in a cyptic Instagram selfie before releasing a 15-second video snippet of the blonde superstar spinning around in a shell-shaped chair before she smizes in front of the camera. "When I'm away from you, I'm happier than ever," she croons over tender guitar chords.

Eilish first teased the song in her AppleTV+ Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which was released in February.In the short scene, the teen sensation and her older brother/hitmaking partner Finneas harmonize the titular line while she discusses the concept behind "Happier Than Ever." "I thought the whole song was just more like nothing even specific that they did, you're just not happy being with them. You can't even explain it," she tells Finneas before they sing the next line: "Wish I could explain it better/ Wish it wasn't true."

"Happier Than Ever" could be the next single ahead of her highly anticipated sophomore album, following her Billboard 200 No. 1 and Grammy-winning debut LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. This year, she's only released her Spanish-English ballad, "Lo Vas A Olvidar" with Rosalíam, for the HBO drama series Euphoria, which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Top TV Songs chart, presented by Tunefind. She also released the live cut of "ilomilo" from her doc as its own single.

Finneas previously told Australia's Herald-Sun last September that Eilish's new album will be a "vaccine record," and that her next output will be the "album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to."

Tags
Billie Eilish Adam Schlesinger Singer music
Related news
News | 27 Apr 2021

Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar releases Maruti Stotra, launches Suresh Wadkar Bhakti Channel on Hanuman Jayanti

MUMBAI: From bhajans and abhangs to mantras, shabads and stotras, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar is known all over the world for his spiritually enlightening Bhakti Sangeet.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2021

Hitmaker Lalit Pandit with SBK Music announces online music competition, know how to participate

MUMBAI: Bollywood's ace music composer Lalit Pandit in association with SBK Music announces SBK Music Star 2021 music competition.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2021

Tom Jones says fatherhood made him grow up quickly

MUMBAI: Singer Tom Jones confessed that having a child when he was a teenager made him grow up quickly. Jones became a father at 17.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2021

Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid-19

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan has recovered from Covid-19 and re-joined the music reality show "Indian Idol" season 12 as show host. The singer-anchor, who was in quarantine for two weeks, joins the show that is currently being shot in Daman.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2021

BTS to collab with Justin Bieber?

MUMBAI: The South Korean group is preparing a new album, which will collaborate with the Canadian.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Times Music and Viral Video sharing app Triller Announce their Global Licensing Partnership

MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharead more

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Samuel Organ strikes a balance between club-focused sounds and soft solo piano on double offering 'Seance/Guidance'

MUMBAI: After joining the DMY Artists roster, announcing a new album ‘A Safe Place In Cyber space’ and releasing the first two singles 'Default feat...read more

2
Majestic drops star-studded official video for 'Rasputin'

MUMBAI: Majestic and Boney M have unveiled the riotous official video for their smash ‘Rasputin’, out on Friday 23rd April. Shot at Soho nightclub...read more

3
Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid-19

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan has recovered from Covid-19 and re-joined the music reality show "Indian Idol" season 12 as show host. The singer-anchor, who...read more

4
Universal Music Group’s Devraj Sanyal is named to Billboard’s International Power Players List 2021

MUMBAI: Billboard’s annual International Power Players List recognizes the contribution of international music executives from across the globe (ex-U...read more

5
Vishal Mishra’s latest masterpiece 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' starring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings to you yet another masterpiece, ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ in the soulful voice of the multi award-winning and super hit...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games