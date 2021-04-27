For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Apr 2021 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid-19

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan has recovered from Covid-19 and re-joined the music reality show "Indian Idol" season 12 as show host. The singer-anchor, who was in quarantine for two weeks, joins the show that is currently being shot in Daman.

"While I was in quarantine, it was challenging. I really love my work and I was not able to join the shoot since I had to follow covid protocols and be in isolation. I think it is very important to be extremely careful and follow all the guidelines at this stage," he says.

He adds: "While in quarantine, I was missing all the contestants, the judges, the musicians and the entire team of Indian Idol. I cherish the beautiful memories and super fun moments on set that I have experienced over the past few months. It finally feels good that I am all set to return to the stage, full of new vigour, zeal and, of course, antibodies!"

The current episode is being judged by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and composer Anu Malik as judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani did not travel to Daman.

"Indian Idol" season 12 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Indian Idol Sony Entertainment Television music Songs
Related news
News | 27 Apr 2021

Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar releases Maruti Stotra, launches Suresh Wadkar Bhakti Channel on Hanuman Jayanti

MUMBAI: From bhajans and abhangs to mantras, shabads and stotras, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar is known all over the world for his spiritually enlightening Bhakti Sangeet.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2021

Tom Jones says fatherhood made him grow up quickly

MUMBAI: Singer Tom Jones confessed that having a child when he was a teenager made him grow up quickly. Jones became a father at 17.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2021

BTS to collab with Justin Bieber?

MUMBAI: The South Korean group is preparing a new album, which will collaborate with the Canadian.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2021

Tom Sanders collaborates with Ligeti Quartet on new EP

MUMBAI: Tom Sanders has announced a new EP in collaboration with the Ligeti Quartet, out 18th June on Moshi Moshi Records.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2021

Justin Bieber switches to dreadlocks again

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's been known to change up his look. https://www.instagram.com/p/COIWzT9nb5Y/?igshid=rfz52j57rojc

read more

RnM Biz

News
Times Music and Viral Video sharing app Triller Announce their Global Licensing Partnership

MUMBAI: One of India's leading music labels and publishers, Times Music and viral music video sharead more

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Majestic drops star-studded official video for 'Rasputin'

MUMBAI: Majestic and Boney M have unveiled the riotous official video for their smash ‘Rasputin’, out on Friday 23rd April. Shot at Soho nightclub...read more

2
Universal Music Group’s Devraj Sanyal is named to Billboard’s International Power Players List 2021

MUMBAI: Billboard’s annual International Power Players List recognizes the contribution of international music executives from across the globe (ex-U...read more

3
Vishal Mishra’s latest masterpiece 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' starring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings to you yet another masterpiece, ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ in the soulful voice of the multi award-winning and super hit...read more

4
Get ready to groove with PhotoFit Music Company's Jatt Yamla featuring Manish Goplani and Bigboss fame Saba Khan!

MUMBAI: After chartbusters like 'Fukrapanti' and 'Teri Patli Kamar, Suresh Bhanushali's Photofit Music Company releases another party track Jatt...read more

5
COVID-19 related complications snatch Pandit Ranjan Mishra

MUMBAI: Classical singer Pandit Rajan Mishra (70) of the Rajan and Sajan Mishra duo breathed his last at the capital's St Stephen Hospital due to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games