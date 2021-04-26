For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Apr 2021 14:19

Tracy Lawrence releases Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell from 30th anniversary collection hindsight 2020

MUMBAI: Country music legend, Tracy Lawrence, is celebrating his 30th anniversary of making timeless Country music this year. His traditionalist approach has been captivating audiences for the past three decades and to celebrate this momentous career milestone, Lawrence is releasing a special project, Hindsight 2020, a three-volume album that will be released throughout the year, celebrating 30 songs for 30 years of Tracy Lawrence. Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell is available today wherever you find great music!

"It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to be so welcomed by Country music fans," says Lawrence. "As I look back over the past 30 years, I am incredibly humbled to have been able to live my dream and to have so many folks support me along the way. I wanted to celebrate this amazing milestone with fond reflection and embrace the next chapter with the people who made it all happen, my fans."

Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell is Lawrence's first release from Hindsight 2020. This 10-song collection features all new material from Lawrence, who penned 9 of the 10 tracks, mixing his signature blend of contemporary and traditional Country music that has made him a mainstay since his debut album, Sticks & Stones, in 1991.

On April 27th, Tracy will be celebrating his milestone 30th career anniversary with a livestream concert from The Warehouse in partnership with web-based performance platform, StageIt, and co-promoted through leading Country music and news resource, Taste of Country. Tracy and his band will be performing some of his biggest career hits along with new music from his latest album, Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell.

Photo Credit: Jon Paul Bruno
In addition to Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell, Tracy will be releasing two additional volumes of Hindsight 2020, each featuring 10 songs of classic hits and new collaborations. Fans can also check out Tracy's social media platforms as he rolls out tracks from each Volume.

