News |  26 Apr 2021 15:50

Samuel Organ strikes a balance between club-focused sounds and soft solo piano on double offering 'Seance/Guidance'

MUMBAI: After joining the DMY Artists roster, announcing a new album ‘A Safe Place In Cyber space’ and releasing the first two singles 'Default feat. Dazey' and 'Kindness feat. BABii', Samuel Organ follows up with the third single ‘Seance’ featuring acclaimed artist and producer Slugabed, plus an ethereal piano lead b-side 'Guidance' which is the album opener.

'Seance' sees Samuel Organ and Slugabed exploring much harder and more aggressive territory than the first two singles, with a club-focused cut of infectious bass music lead by warped synth arps and hard hitting subs. The b-side ‘Guidance’ provides a counter balancing soft track, with Samuel sitting solo at the piano - the opener to the forthcoming album.

Samuel’s new album follows up 2020’s ‘Complex Habitat Systems’, which received a range of underground and major support from the likes of the PC Music label, How To Dress Well, Dummy Magazine, Mike Posner and artist Caroline Polachek (who included a track in her BBC 6Music Guest Mix). Support for the new album has also been building, including features from Nemone, Jamz Supernova, Jacques Greene and major play-listing on Spotify.

Samuel Organ Piano Seance/Guidance music
