News |  26 Apr 2021 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

Rohit Saraf experienced many firsts in AKASA's Shola

MUMBAI: Rohit Saraf is among the brightest emerging stars of Indian cinema to have won hearts for his unique choices and ventures such The Sky Is Pink, Mismatched and Ludo. One of the most sought-after newcomers in the Indian film industry, the national crush featured in pop queen AKASA's latest song Shola ft. Charan. What stood out about Rohit's presence in the song's video is his super stylish traditional look.

Always seen in a boy-next-door look, the actor was seen in a traditional avatar for the first time. In the video, Rohit is seen sporting a glamorous sequined kurta with a black and silver jacket by popular designer Siddartha Tytler paired with luxury footwear by dmodot. In yet another look, the actor dons a white mirror work kurta by Abhinav Mishra and a blue embroidered sherwani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Not to mention, the actor is also seen dancing and rapping in a music video for the first time.

Pop queen AKASA is seen dancing in a gorgeous custom made phulkari crop top & skirt by Nidhi Yasha (The NY Studio). The Shola girl’s rap look was a chic, 3-D matka silk suit by Papa Don’t Preach styled by Devika Arora (Dyegram).

Sharing his experience, Rohit says, “AKASA's Shola was all about many firsts for me and so it's extremely special. I thoroughly enjoyed rapping, flaunting a cool traditional look and dancing to the song. I have great memories of this collaboration and I'm glad that listeners are enjoying it.”

Sung, composed and written by AKASA and Charan, Shola is a vibrant song about a feisty girl. Released by Sony Music India and produced by Aasa Singh and Redmojo, Shola is available on all streaming platforms.

