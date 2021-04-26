Producer Kartik Paliwal creates a storm in his debut music video Kyun Ni Pata with Singer Kashish Kumar

MUMBAI: Kashish Kumar is a Goa Based Indian Singer , Composer , Lyricist and Live Performer originally from Karnal, Haryana.

Kashish released his Debut Punjabi Music Video "Tenu Pyar Karde" in 2015 and got 2.7million views which made the Track immensely popular in India.

Kashish has done more than 1500+ Live Shows across India.

Kashish has recently released his latest Music Video "Kyun Ni Pata" on Zee Music Company Label which has touched 3.2 Million Views in just 10 hours of release.

Kyun Ni Pata Song is really doing wonders amongst all the other releases on Zee Music Company.

His Live Music Band "Kashish & The Bollywood Band" based in Goa is quite popular among top event management companies all over the India & Abroad for Live Music in Wedding Shows & Corporate Events.

Kashish Kumar is also managed by Paliwal Star Management which is one of the Top Celebrity Management Company who manages Artists in Bollywood Film Industry including International Artists.

The young and dynamic Producer Kartik Paliwal

Bollywood casting director turned producer Kartik Paliwal. He is a well-known casting director in Bollywood. He has experience of more than eight years in the Hindi film industry, television industry as well as in the Hollywood Industry.

The young and dynamic Producer Kartik Paliwal has ventured into production and has launched his own production company called Paliwal Entertainment.

Celebrity Managment Paliwal Star Management.

Kyun Ni Pata Song Features a New Face of Priya Rawat from Uttrakhand in Music Video who is also a Doctor by profession.

Dr Priyanka Rawat says that it is her first act in a Music Video and she was very excited for the song.She is also thankful to the Singer Kashish Kumar , Director & Producer Kartik Paliwal and his Team for giving her the Opportunity.