For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Apr 2021 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus to perform at SNL with host Elon Musk

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has been announced as the musical guest for the next episode of Saturday Night Live, set to air May 8. She will be joined by host Elon Musk: the CEO of Tesla (and X Æ A-XII’s dad). This marks Cyrus’ sixth time appearing on SNL. She previously performed on the program during its “At Home” edition last spring.

Cyrus’ most recent album Plastic Hearts was released late last year. In January, she covered Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” as part of her NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.”

Tags
Miley Cyrus Elon Musk SNL
Related news
News | 01 Apr 2021

Ariana Grande is the highest paid coach on The Voice

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande recently made headlines when it was announced that the 27-year-old singer announced would be replacing Nick Jonas on the 21st season of The Voice. Sharing the exciting news, the pop star tweeted, “surprise !!!

read more
News | 23 Feb 2021

Olivia Rodrigo 'losing her mind' to SNL's "Driver's License" sketch with Regé-Jean Page

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo just hit a bigger milestone than getting her driver's license: a major mention on Saturday Night Live.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2021

Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves and more stars support Britney Spears for this reason!

MUMBAI: Some of the biggest women in music are banding together to stand behind Britney Spears.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Miley Cyrus offers to perform at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding

MUMBAI: It looks like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can check one item off of their wedding to-do list.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Watch week of February 1 livestreams and virtual concerts

MUMBAI: The weather outside may still be frightful, but the week of February 1 has some notable livestream and virtual shows on offer to heat things up.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

top# 5 articles

1
Goldie Sohel, Kunaal Vermaa & Vishal Dadlani are all set to make you groove to the new age Disco vibes in their next collaboration Kareeb

MUMBAI: Musician Goldie Sohel, who in the last couple of year has amassed an enviable fan following courtesy his foot-tapping music with tracks like...read more

2
Giuseppe Ottaviani remixes Dennis Sheperd & Sunlounger's I Can Feel

MUMBAI: With spring having sprung across tranceland, Dennis Sheperd returns to the track that got the ball rolling for ‘Find The Sunrise’. The German...read more

3
Features collaborations with Lauren Alaina, Russell Dickerson, High Valley, FGL’s Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, RaeLynn and Matt Stell

MUMBAI: Genre-bending newcomer and RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick has launched his brand-new EP, My Way, today at https://...read more

4
Tracy Lawrence releases Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell from 30th anniversary collection hindsight 2020

MUMBAI: Country music legend, Tracy Lawrence, is celebrating his 30th anniversary of making timeless Country music this year. His traditionalist...read more

5
Adnan Sami gets the jab, encourages netizens

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami on Sunday took the Covid-19 vaccine. The singer took to social media to encourage netizens to get the jab, saying it is the only...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games