MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has been announced as the musical guest for the next episode of Saturday Night Live, set to air May 8. She will be joined by host Elon Musk: the CEO of Tesla (and X Æ A-XII’s dad). This marks Cyrus’ sixth time appearing on SNL. She previously performed on the program during its “At Home” edition last spring.
Cyrus’ most recent album Plastic Hearts was released late last year. In January, she covered Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” as part of her NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.”
