Goldie Sohel, Kunaal Vermaa & Vishal Dadlani are all set to make you groove to the new age Disco vibes in their next collaboration Kareeb

MUMBAI: Musician Goldie Sohel, who in the last couple of year has amassed an enviable fan following courtesy his foot-tapping music with tracks like Kinne Saala Baad, Baat Nahi Karni, Kasam, AHAM, Dil Da Khayal and most recently 'Aaj Sajeya', is all set to release his next song ‘Kareeb’. The quintessential dance number will be out on TM Music’s official YouTube channel on 27th April.

‘Kareeb’, penned by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Vishal Dadlani promises to be a chart buster given its groovy music composed by Goldie and its universal appeal. TM Music, which has always backed new talent and provided a platform for talent across the country, believes that ‘Kareeb’ has all the makings of becoming an anthem for the youth. The video features teenage heartthrobs Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh and the team is leaving no stone unturned to make it one of the biggest tracks of the year.

Commenting on the same, composer of the song Goldie Sohel says "I wanted to make a song in the Pop, Funk, RnB and Disco space as I really love these genres. I was experimenting with these and in-fact composed 'Kareeb' just for fun. Shortly after that, Tarsame Mittal sir asked me to make a song for Vishal Dadlani sir. We sent the song to him, he liked the scratch and instantly agreed to do the vocals. It was a great feeling and I'm very glad that he liked it. I've been listening to his music since school days and I'm honoured to have him be a part of this song. This is also my first song as a solo music producer so that makes it all the more special.”

Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa thinks that the song has all the elements which will impress the party freaks, "A young age party song with an amazing groove and vishal Dadlani's electrifying voice. Kareeb - a song which is very kareeb to my heart because working with Vishal Dadlani is always the cherry on the cake.

I keep genre and generation in mind while writing songs and kareeb is one for party lovers."

Throwing further light, singer of the track, Vishal Dadlani says "Independent music is the future. Things in the entertainment business are changing rapidly & music is building it's own megastars. We just need to back that. Working on ‘Kareeb’ has been a special experience for me because I really think Goldie is a gifted musician. He has a great voice and a sharp sense of vocal production which makes the entire process of creating a track that much more enjoyable."

Commenting on the collaboration with the great team of Kareeb, Tarsame Mittal, MD of TM Music says "The Digital boom has led to the democratization of Music and non-film music has exponentially grown in the last decade. At TM music we always strive to work with talented emerging artists with the guidance and support of established artists. ‘Kareeb’ by Goldie Sohel is an interesting track and we thank Vishal Dadlani for lending his vocals and adding the magical touch. We hope that the audience likes the track. We are looking forward to this release."