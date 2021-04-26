For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Apr 2021 18:41

Giuseppe Ottaviani remixes Dennis Sheperd & Sunlounger's I Can Feel

MUMBAI: With spring having sprung across tranceland, Dennis Sheperd returns to the track that got the ball rolling for ‘Find The Sunrise’. The German’s third artist album had since supplied a 360 of electronic music tones and vocal feels, but never more beatifically than on his & Sunlounger’s wistfully wonderful ‘I Can Feel’.

For its 2021-revisit, Dennis has secured the remix services of none other than Giuseppe Ottaviani. One of the most dependable remix hands in the business, the Italian brilliantly clicks the track’s dial another step closer to summer.

In doing so Giuseppe strikes a masterful balance between beauty and beast, meticulously weighing each melodic element against a floor-focussed counter-measure.
With a tech-nacious edge to FX & bass, he vents pressure with radiant synths & Balearic strings, before ‘I Can Feel’s song raises it to its sunseeking, skyscraping zenith.

With May but a whisper away, it’s never been easier to find that sunrise… You can feel Ottaviani’s rework of Sheperd & Sunlounger’s ‘I Can Feel’ here (https://dennissheperd.complete.me/feelrmx).

Tracklist:

01: Dennis Sheperd x Sunlounger - I Can Feel (Giuseppe Ottaviani Remix)

Giuseppe Ottaviani Dennis Sheperd Sunlounger I Can Feel
