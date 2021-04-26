Features collaborations with Lauren Alaina, Russell Dickerson, High Valley, FGL’s Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, RaeLynn and Matt Stell

MUMBAI: Genre-bending newcomer and RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick has launched his brand-new EP, My Way, today at https://LathanWarlick.lnk.to/MyWay-EPPR. In December, Warlick quit his job of eight years working at the railroad after spending nearly every weekend in Nashville, writing and recording with some of Music City’s biggest names. My Way – Warlick’s first country collaborations project – includes current single "My Way," with Florida Georgia Line superstar Tyler Hubbard, female power-anthem "Roots," featuring RaeLynn, and "Over Yonder," his uplifting call for unity with Matt Stell. Also making appearances on the record are Lauren Alaina, Russell Dickerson, High Valley, and Dustin Lynch.
The EP is connecting with fans and critics nationwide:
“Warlick’s collaborations and amalgam of gospel, hip-hop and country seem tailor-made for the moment.” - Billboard
“On My Way Warlick pushes genre barriers with a diverse list of collaborators, proving that doing things his way is a recipe for success.” - Forbes
“Warlick has created an entirely new sound. Hip-hop and gospel are difficult genres to bind; perhaps country is the element that makes it work. It may be too early to tell, but we could have a potential trailblazer in the making.” - NY Country Swag
“His music is a fresh discovery in the country music scene...Lathan Warlick proves that rap and hip-hop have a rightful place in the genre.” - The Nash News
Warlick’s mission of faith, positivity and defying labels is at the heart of My Way, in keeping with his signature mantra: “do different, be different.”
Lathan Warlick - My Way - Track Listing:
1 “My Way” feat. Tyler Hubbard
1 “In His Hands” feat. Lauren Alaina
2 “Gotta Be God” feat. Russell Dickerson
3 “My Dawgs”
4 “Over Yonder” feat. Matt Stell
5 “Way Out Here” feat. Dustin Lynch
6 “Runaway Train” feat. High Valley
Download My Way liner notes
The Jackson, TN native first gained attention through social media by creating videos of himself on his iPhone in his car, adding his own rap verses to popular songs like “Holy” by Justin Bieber, “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, “Memories” by Maroon 5, “Hello” by Adele, and “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. His videos caught the attention of Country singer Granger Smith, who asked Warlick to add a rap verse to his song, creating a powerful remix of “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads.” "Over Yonder” with Matt Stell, released last fall, powerfully blends hip hop patriotism with a call for unity and has racked up 2.5 Million streams so far, which contributes to the 7.6 Million streams across Lathan’s catalog to date.
