News |  24 Apr 2021 12:18 |  By RnMTeam

Sam Smith' new tattoo honours their non-binary identity

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has honoured their non-binary gender identity with a tattoo on the arm.

Pictures of Smith's new tattoo was shared by artist Miles Langford on Instagram. In one photo, Langford is seen posing with Smith. Another is a black-and-white close-up of Smith's bicep with the tattoo clearly visible. The tattoo depicts a boy standing in from of the mirror wearing men's briefs and women's heels.

Alongside the post, he wrote: "ICON @samsmith (love). Thanks for getting tattooed. Swipe to see Sam's new tattoo and for a good time."

Neither Smith nor the tattoo artist have shared details about the tattoo. The singer, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns "they, them, and theirs", has been vocal about their sexual orientation.

(Source: IANS)

Sam Smith tattoo Singer music
