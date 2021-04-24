Sam Smith' new tattoo honours their non-binary identity

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has honoured their non-binary gender identity with a tattoo on the arm.
Pictures of Smith's new tattoo was shared by artist Miles Langford on Instagram. In one photo, Langford is seen posing with Smith. Another is a black-and-white close-up of Smith's bicep with the tattoo clearly visible. The tattoo depicts a boy standing in from of the mirror wearing men's briefs and women's heels.
Alongside the post, he wrote: "ICON @samsmith (love). Thanks for getting tattooed. Swipe to see Sam's new tattoo and for a good time."
Neither Smith nor the tattoo artist have shared details about the tattoo. The singer, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns "they, them, and theirs", has been vocal about their sexual orientation.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: DMY and 0800-MOSHI-MOSHI proudly presents the first single from all cats are beautiful’s debut EP – 'the things we made'. all cats are...read more
MUMBAI: Today, music marketing and distribution platform Beatchain announces a new partnership with leading independent record label and global...read more
MUMBAI: Sisterhood is a bond that is hard to describe and one can only understand it once a sister enters your life. The Kakar sisters are no...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Friday urged people to stay at home at a time when India is struggling to contain a raging second wave of Covid-19...read more
MUMBAI: One of the memorable voices from popular 90s hits is that of Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu. The vocalist, lyricist, composer and a founder...read more