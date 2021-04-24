Radioandmusic's 'The Clef Music Awards' to recognize and award the best from the music fraternity pan India

MUMBAI: Indiantelevision Dot Com Group's Radioandmusic.com presents to you The Clef Music Awards our very first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration which would be an annual presentation ceremony to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020. This will incorporate musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels pan India.
Classified into 50 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards will honor music talents such as (Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Male And Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Composer Of The Year) to name a few. Noteworthy names from the world of music will mark an attendance and conclude the event with some mind-boggling performances raising a toast to the talented achievers.
The Clef Music Awards believe in celebrating music by adding a silver lining amid COVID-19 pandemic onto the lives of these talented professionals who rigorously work hard and live up to the spirits of entertaining the audience. It would be a music celebration which will award the best from the music fraternity.
The Clef Music Awards calls out to all singers, musicians, lyricists pan India.
Click here to participate: http://www.radioandmusic.com/clefmusicawards/
