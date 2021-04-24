For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Apr 2021 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

Radioandmusic's 'The Clef Music Awards' to recognize and award the best from the music fraternity pan India

MUMBAI: Indiantelevision Dot Com Group's Radioandmusic.com presents to you The Clef Music Awards our very first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration which would be an annual presentation ceremony to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020. This will incorporate musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels pan India.

Classified into 50 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards will honor music talents such as (Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Male And Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Composer Of The Year) to name a few. Noteworthy names from the world of music will mark an attendance and conclude the event with some mind-boggling performances raising a toast to the talented achievers.

The Clef Music Awards believe in celebrating music by adding a silver lining amid COVID-19 pandemic onto the lives of these talented professionals who rigorously work hard and live up to the spirits of entertaining the audience. It would be a music celebration which will  award the best from the music fraternity.

The Clef Music Awards calls out to all singers, musicians, lyricists pan India.

Click here to participate: http://www.radioandmusic.com/clefmusicawards/

Tags
Radioandmusic The Clef Music Awards music Songs
Related news
News | 24 Apr 2021

lewloh shares introspective single "summer boy"

MUMBAI: lewloh has just unveiled "summer boy" – his first release of 2021, and a confession to a past lover. Known for his incredibly intimate songwriting and knack for storytelling, lewloh continues to impress with his latest release.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

Debutant director Vipul Gupta gets praises from renowned choreographer Rahul Shetty for his first song 'Aao Na'

MUMBAI: The new song 'Aao Na' on Zee Music is directed by Vipul Gupta and produced by Paranox. Music of song Aao Na by singer Bhamini Jha is given by Paranox. Lyrics of song Aao Na are written by Bhamini Jha. The song is recently getting a lot of praises from many celebs.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

morgxn unveils raw and vulnerable EP 'MERIDIAN: vol 1'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter morgxn has revealed 'MERIDIAN: vol 1', the first of a two-part EP along with the focus single “Losing Myself”.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

Megan Thee Stallion decides to take some time for self care

MUMBAI: Megan Thee Stallion is taking some time for self-care before "Hot Girl Summer Part 2."

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

Here's why Frankie Jonas disliked his nickname "Bonus Jonas"

MUMBAI: Meet Frankie Jonas-with the bonus being a thriving career of his own making. In a recent interview with Bustle, the 20-year-old actor got candid about growing up in the public eye, the impact of social media and how much he's grown into the person he is now.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shreya Ghoshal: I urge everyone to meet people only if unavoidable

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Friday urged people to stay at home at a time when India is struggling to contain a raging second wave of Covid-19...read more

2
morgxn unveils raw and vulnerable EP 'MERIDIAN: vol 1'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter morgxn has revealed 'MERIDIAN: vol 1', the first of a two-part EP along with the focus single “Losing Myself”. An artist...read more

3
Ghazals re-imagined: The former Aryans singer Sadu releases the 3rd single from his series that pays an ode to the timeless genre

MUMBAI: One of the memorable voices from popular 90s hits is that of Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu. The vocalist, lyricist, composer and a founder...read more

4
Celebrating World Intellectual Property Day, IPRS launches 'IPRS for Fair Music' campaign to build equitable foundation for the music ecosystem in India

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the sole copyright society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music, has been...read more

5
Sukriti and Prakriti's surprise entry on the sets of Indian Pro Music League leaves their sister Akriti Kakar teary eyed!

MUMBAI: Sisterhood is a bond that is hard to describe and one can only understand it once a sister enters your life. The Kakar sisters are no...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games