Megan Thee Stallion decides to take some time for self care

MUMBAI: Megan Thee Stallion is taking some time for self-care before "Hot Girl Summer Part 2."

At her first-ever Grammys in March, Megan teased big plans for her future when speaking with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, saying, "I really like to surprise the Hotties, so I will say y'all just better be ready for 'Hot Girl Summer Part 2.'"

Sadly, it seems her next surprise for fans isn't so hot. The rapper announced on Thursday, April 22, that she's taking some time off.

Meg shared the news with three futuristic-themed Instagram posts, which showed the "WAP" singer attached to machines and a metallic ventilator. Another highly-stylized clip showed her floating inside a glass cylinder, while the third post delivered a message on a laptop.

"Megan Thee Stallion is recharging!" the text read. "Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next."

It sounds like she won't even be using social media during her hiatus, as the post noted, "In her absence, [management] will manage all social media postings on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach."

The blinking blue text ended with a cryptic message for fans: "[[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain."

The only other clue? Meg simply tweeted, "I'll be back when it's time" in addition to a fire emoji.

However, due to the high-quality production of the videos, some fans are wondering if this is her secret way of revealing that new music is already on the way. On the first post, singer Charlie Xile took a shot at guessing: "New single, new feature, new album???"

Model Jerrika Karlae wrote, "I HAVE MY HOT GIRL BOOTS LACED UP, ILL BE WAITING ON YOU." And singer Chloe Bailey added, "love this."

One thing's for sure: Megan needs to be fully recharged by July, because she's slated to perform at the Afro Nation Festival, which takes place from July 1 to 3 in Portugal. She's also booked for Miami's 2021 Rolling Loud Festival from July 23 to 25.

Meg teased the performances on Instagram just three days ago, saying, "IF YOU DONT ALREADY HAVE TICKETS MAKE SURE YOU GRAB SOME CANT WAIT TO SEE YALL."

The Houston native, 26, has become one of the most in-demand artists due to the success of her hit song "Savage" on TikTok and on the charts. She followed it up with Cardi B's "WAP" in August.

Another marker of her recent successes: Meg went on to win three Grammys at this year's ceremony. And as for the one category she lost, even winner Billie Eilish admitted it should've gone to "queen" Megan.

"Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserved this, but then there is like there is no way they will choose me, I was like it's hers," Billie said. "You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful. You are so talented."

Billie can join us in waiting with bated breath for Meg's hot return.