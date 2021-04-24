lewloh shares introspective single "summer boy"

MUMBAI: lewloh has just unveiled "summer boy" – his first release of 2021, and a confession to a past lover. Known for his incredibly intimate songwriting and knack for storytelling, lewloh continues to impress with his latest release. The visualiser premiered on US outlet Atwood, kicking off the start of lewloh's upcoming album campaign. Fans can listen to "summer boy" here: orcd.co/lewloh-summerboy
An introspective tune tinged with regret, "summer boy"'s sonic elements build alongside the emotional intensity of his vocals and lyrics, enveloping listeners into the world that lewloh has built around his experiences.
“I wrote ‘summer boy’ thinking about about the finite time you had with someone, and wishing you were easy-going whilst you were in that relationship,” says lewloh, as he laments the could-haves and should-haves of relationships past.
But as the bitter winter melts into spring, sometimes life forces us to move on even when we are not ready. "summer boy" marks the start of lewloh’s new album cycle, and is the first of three singles leading up to his sophomore album scheduled for release later in 2021.
MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Hailing from Belgium, ‘Different Moon’, is Greg Dela’s first single on TATT Records. ‘Different Moon’ is a powerhouse with powerful vocals...read more
MUMBAI: Out this week, the digital deluxe album comes with three new tracks - ”Siena (Feat. Clara La San)”, “Light” and “Meli (I)”. Commenting on the...read more
MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Kehlani said finally knows what her sexuality is, and confirms that she is a lesbian. "I am gay, gay, gay. I...read more
MUMBAI: Fink, (real name Fin Greenall) announces 'IIUII' (It Isn’t Until It Is) - a re-recorded acoustic album of Fink's best songs, due out on 20th...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Thakur Anoop Singh who’s known for both his south as well as Hindi films such as Commando 2, and Singam 3, is all geared up to star in...read more