News |  24 Apr 2021 19:41 |  By RnMTeam

lewloh shares introspective single "summer boy"

MUMBAI: lewloh has just unveiled "summer boy" – his first release of 2021, and a confession to a past lover. Known for his incredibly intimate songwriting and knack for storytelling, lewloh continues to impress with his latest release. The visualiser premiered on US outlet Atwood, kicking off the start of lewloh's upcoming album campaign. Fans can listen to "summer boy" here: orcd.co/lewloh-summerboy

An introspective tune tinged with regret, "summer boy"'s sonic elements build alongside the emotional intensity of his vocals and lyrics, enveloping listeners into the world that lewloh has built around his experiences.

“I wrote ‘summer boy’ thinking about about the finite time you had with someone, and wishing you were easy-going whilst you were in that relationship,” says lewloh, as he laments the could-haves and should-haves of relationships past.

But as the bitter winter melts into spring, sometimes life forces us to move on even when we are not ready. "summer boy" marks the start of lewloh’s new album cycle, and is the first of three singles leading up to his sophomore album scheduled for release later in 2021.

