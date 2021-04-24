For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Apr 2021 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Here's why Frankie Jonas disliked his nickname "Bonus Jonas"

MUMBAI: Meet Frankie Jonas-with the bonus being a thriving career of his own making.

In a recent interview with Bustle, the 20-year-old actor got candid about growing up in the public eye, the impact of social media and how much he's grown into the person he is now.

One detriment during his star-studded adolescence was actually the nickname he received as the youngest brother of the famous musical group, The Jonas Brothers: made up of older siblings Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Fans of the popular trio gave him the moniker affectionately, but for Frankie, it was a name that held negative weight.

"I always hated that nickname," he revealed. "A lot of my problem with being in the public eye was that I was seen as this commodified vision of myself."

His older brother, Joe, also revealed he apologized to his brother for the nickname once he learned of how it affected him.

"I refused to call Frankie ‘Bonus Jonas' after he opened up to me about how that was hurtful to him," Joe shared. "It completely makes sense, and we've had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes. I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth best from something is unfair; we are all equals."

The slow but steady spotlight surrounding the Columbia University student now is a sharp contrast from just two years ago when he deleted all of his social media accounts in an effort to maintain a sense of privacy.

Because, as Frankie revealed in the interview, his very first experience with social media was quite upsetting. At just 12 years old, he downloaded Twitter and searched his name to heartbreaking results. "A lot of it was like, ‘If you ever feel forgotten, remember this guy.' Or, ‘Frankie Jonas is a talentless sack of s—t," he shared.

But now, in an ironic twist, Frankie's popularity on social media has soared, thanks to his authentic and candid nature—and discussions of his intimate struggles.

"This experience on TikTok is so different because I'm being so authentically myself and not caring and just doing what I can," Frankie stated.

His handle @iamfrankiejonas impressively has close to 2 million followers. He also dishes out sound advice on two other accounts:@frankiejonastherapist and @frankiejonassongwriter.

Now with Frankie Jonas' new layer of stardom, he's the famous brother everyone is buzzing about.

Tags
Frankie Jonas Joe Jonas Jonas Brother music TikTok
Related news
News | 24 Apr 2021

lewloh shares introspective single "summer boy"

MUMBAI: lewloh has just unveiled "summer boy" – his first release of 2021, and a confession to a past lover. Known for his incredibly intimate songwriting and knack for storytelling, lewloh continues to impress with his latest release.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

Debutant director Vipul Gupta gets praises from renowned choreographer Rahul Shetty for his first song 'Aao Na'

MUMBAI: The new song 'Aao Na' on Zee Music is directed by Vipul Gupta and produced by Paranox. Music of song Aao Na by singer Bhamini Jha is given by Paranox. Lyrics of song Aao Na are written by Bhamini Jha. The song is recently getting a lot of praises from many celebs.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

morgxn unveils raw and vulnerable EP 'MERIDIAN: vol 1'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter morgxn has revealed 'MERIDIAN: vol 1', the first of a two-part EP along with the focus single “Losing Myself”.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

Megan Thee Stallion decides to take some time for self care

MUMBAI: Megan Thee Stallion is taking some time for self-care before "Hot Girl Summer Part 2."

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

Radioandmusic's 'The Clef Music Awards' to recognize and award the best from the music fraternity pan India

MUMBAI: Indiantelevision Dot Com Group's Radioandmusic.com presents to you The Clef Music Awards our very first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration which would be an annual presentation ceremony to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

top# 5 articles

1
Elkka reveals new single "Alexandra", announces new EP

MUMBAI: London based producer, DJ and label boss Elkka (real name Emma Kirby) shares "Alexandra", a new single lifted from her forthcoming EP '...read more

2
Here's what you should know when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did at Machine Gun Kelly's birthday

MUMBAI: Before MGK turned 31 years old on April 22, he hosted an early bash with the 34-year-old actress and their pals—including the Blink-182...read more

3
Raleigh Keegan releases brand-new track "Easy On The Trigger"

MUMBAI: Raleigh Keegan is releasing a brand-new track, "Easy On The Trigger," tomorrow, April 23 across all streaming platforms. Fans can get an...read more

4
Fink shares re-imagination of hit song "Warm Shadow (IIUII)"

MUMBAI: Fink, (real name Fin Greenall) announces 'IIUII' (It Isn’t Until It Is) - a re-recorded acoustic album of Fink's best songs, due out on 20th...read more

5
Global Icon Virat Kohli Chooses to Join MX TakaTak

MUMBAI: With the growing importance of digital media, there has been a tectonic shift in the kind of content being created and consumed. The short...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games