Greg Dela releases TATT Records debut 'Different Moon'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Belgium, ‘Different Moon’, is Greg Dela’s first single on TATT Records. ‘Different Moon’ is a powerhouse with powerful vocals and lyrics combined with Dela’s signature sound. The lyrics talk about two people who are alone and find each other in a world filled with struggles. Coming from different places (different moon), it’s a forbidden love that can’t happen. When they finally meet in the end they fall in love and feel extremely happy.
Greg Dela: ''On a sunny evening we teamed up in my studio, cause I called Dieter to tell him I had this melody that I just was SO excited about! We wanted to make a track with some unique lyrics and especially unique sounds and arrangements that make it super interesting and still sounds familiar to the worldwide crowd. ''
From a very young age Greg was very passionate and fascinated by music. He loves to do things differently and the enthusiasm and energy he brings to his live sets is something you don’t see very often. Tracks like Count On Me, Good Kinda Bad, etc. have been supported by Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Lost Frequencies and more. Next to that, he has been featured in the Beatport Top 100 Future House with 5 tracks this year, and has had massive airplay in Europe last year.
MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Out this week, the digital deluxe album comes with three new tracks - ”Siena (Feat. Clara La San)”, “Light” and “Meli (I)”. Commenting on the...read more
MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Kehlani said finally knows what her sexuality is, and confirms that she is a lesbian. "I am gay, gay, gay. I...read more
MUMBAI: Fink, (real name Fin Greenall) announces 'IIUII' (It Isn’t Until It Is) - a re-recorded acoustic album of Fink's best songs, due out on 20th...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Thakur Anoop Singh who’s known for both his south as well as Hindi films such as Commando 2, and Singam 3, is all geared up to star in...read more
MUMBAI: Indiantelevision Dot Com Group's Radioandmusic.com presents to you The Clef Music Awards our very first edition of a one-of-a-kind...read more