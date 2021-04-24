Greg Dela releases TATT Records debut 'Different Moon'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Belgium, ‘Different Moon’, is Greg Dela’s first single on TATT Records. ‘Different Moon’ is a powerhouse with powerful vocals and lyrics combined with Dela’s signature sound. The lyrics talk about two people who are alone and find each other in a world filled with struggles. Coming from different places (different moon), it’s a forbidden love that can’t happen. When they finally meet in the end they fall in love and feel extremely happy.

Greg Dela: ''On a sunny evening we teamed up in my studio, cause I called Dieter to tell him I had this melody that I just was SO excited about! We wanted to make a track with some unique lyrics and especially unique sounds and arrangements that make it super interesting and still sounds familiar to the worldwide crowd. ''

From a very young age Greg was very passionate and fascinated by music. He loves to do things differently and the enthusiasm and energy he brings to his live sets is something you don’t see very often. Tracks like Count On Me, Good Kinda Bad, etc. have been supported by Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Lost Frequencies and more. Next to that, he has been featured in the Beatport Top 100 Future House with 5 tracks this year, and has had massive airplay in Europe last year.