News |  24 Apr 2021 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Debutant director Vipul Gupta gets praises from renowned choreographer Rahul Shetty for his first song 'Aao Na'

MUMBAI: The new song 'Aao Na' on Zee Music is directed by Vipul Gupta and produced by Paranox. Music of song Aao Na by singer Bhamini Jha is given by Paranox. Lyrics of song Aao Na are written by Bhamini Jha. The song is recently getting a lot of praises from many celebs.

Choreographer Rahul Shetty on praising the song said, "I will personally like to congratulate Vipul Gupta and his team for their directorial debut as first ones are always special and they have done a great job with this video with limited resources as the video is shot in lockdown period.. long way to go and wish you all the luck and wishes for your future endeavours."

The song has been shot with less amount of resources and in a limited time adhering to all covid norms. On talking about the challenges faced while shooting for the same director Vipul says," It's a very amazing and refreshing song. I thoroughly enjoyed the process and it was challenging at the same time as we had to shot it in a very limited resources and man power. It's my directional debut and I'm happy that I have made it despite of all the challenges.

