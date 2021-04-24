AJ Tracey will retire soon as he completes 'shelf life'

MUMBAI: British rapper AJ Tracey has decided to retire as soon as he feels that people are unable to connect to his music.
Tracey said he doesn't want to force people to listen to his music, and he would rather "gracefully bowing out".
"I'll retire as soon as everyone's not feeling me no more. I'm gracefully bowing out, there's no more forcing it, old man thing. I'll just bow. 100% there's a shelf life," he said in an interview with "The Agenda Radio", according to contactmusic.com.
He added that if he wants to put something out, he would do so at random.
"You can hold me to that. I'm never going to be that guy, never. I'm going to do the 50 Cent thing. If I feel like putting out something random, I'll just put something out random, but I'm not going to force the thing at all," he said.
Meanwhile, Tracey recently released his second studio album, "Flu Game".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Out this week, the digital deluxe album comes with three new tracks - ”Siena (Feat. Clara La San)”, “Light” and “Meli (I)”. Commenting on the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan established her brand name with numerous Bollywood hits, and she feels people need to stop dividing music into...read more
MUMBAI: Sanjeev Rathod, son of late music composer Shravan Rathod, has opened up on the vacuum left by his father's untimely death to Covid. Sanjeev...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has honoured their non-binary gender identity with a tattoo on the arm. Pictures of Smith's new tattoo was shared by artist...read more
MUMBAI: DMY and 0800-MOSHI-MOSHI proudly presents the first single from all cats are beautiful’s debut EP – 'the things we made'. all cats are...read more