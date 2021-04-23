North London's JD Cliffe is back with his smooth, melodic flow on new single 'Cashew'

MUMBAI: North London’s JD Cliffe has been causing a scene in the UK rap game over the past year. Having shared the stage with Yung Fume and House of Pharaohs, JD’s also received support from the likes of BBC Radio1 Xtra (DJ Target's Unsigned Artist of The Week), EARMILK, Complex, Trench Mag, Marbek, Spotify and Colors Sessions. Now, the vibrant rapper returns with his first single of the year ‘Cashew’.
JD’s smooth, melodic flow has carried him from strength to strength over the past year. His ability to fuse hard hitting lyrics into his own interpretation of dreamy trap caught the eye of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Tim Westwood, one of the most influential figures in Hip-Hop around Europe and a pioneer of the UK Rap scene. Complex also named him in their end of year list ‘Ones To Watch: 19 UK Emcees For The Win In 2019’ amongst other talented artists such as Aitch and Che Lingo.
JD has also performed for world-renowned, avant-garde YouTube channel Colors Berlin (watch it here). With over 4.1 million subscribers, Colors has hosted sessions for artists such as Giggs, 6LACK and Jorja Smith.
With his current releases triumphing the UK Urban scene, Spotify have also endorsed the musical prodigy adding his previous release to the 'Official Rap U.K. Playlist' amongst other official Spotify playlists. JD Cliffe is certainly one to watch out for.
