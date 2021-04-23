For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Apr 2021 18:33 |  By RnMTeam

Gold and Platinum award winning duo Quarterhead, deliver 'Touch My Body'

MUMBAI: Award-winning duo Quarterhead return to the release radar with their first fiery single of 2021 and their debut for Universal Music with ‘Touch My Body’. Having received staunch support on a variety of their releases, the German natives’ ability to seamlessly cross genres continues to breathe success on every track they touch. ‘Touch My Body’ - available now across all streaming platforms.

STREAM/BUY 'TOUCH MY BODY'

‘Touch My Body’ kicks off with a softly pounding bassline intertwined with a melodic, hypnotic vocal piece. The energy is rife throughout this larger than life offering, with sporadic 80s inspired synths and revitalising drops filling the space. Quarterhead’s undeniable catchy sound is ever present with this fresh, summer-ready anthem. The certified hit looks to follow in the footsteps of their gold and platinum-status single ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes’, with ‘Touch My Body’ serving as yet another stellar release to add to their growing discography.

“We originally wrote ‘Touch My Body’ as a slow 90s R&B ballad and then later sped the song up to the danceable 115BPM vibe it has now. Josh’s original vocal transferred from Usher-reminiscing lines to a futuristic sounding pop anthem in the process. In the session we tried to visualize the magnetic feel of an electrifying love affair with all its pushing and pulling forces through analogue synths, real drums and a UK house feel.” - Quarterhead

2020 was an incredible year for the pair, with LUM!X’s international hit ‘The Passenger’ racking up over 80 million streams on all platforms. Similarly ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes’ alongside Ofenbach continues to be an outstanding success months after release, achieving over 320 million streams worldwide to date. The track achieved gold and platinum status in Germany, France, Poland and Austria as well as number 50 in the global Spotify chart.

With a back catalogue larger than most, Quarterhead have earned quite the name for themselves. Working with some of the biggest artists in the industry, from Robin Shulz, LUM!X and Alle Farben to the Backstreet Boys, Quaterhead’s limitless abilities are inimitable. With 2020 proving to be their biggest year to date, they now look to set yet more milestones in 2021, with ‘Touch My Body’ setting a standard of things to come from the incredible pair.

Tags
award winning Quarterhead Touch My Body
Related news
News | 01 Mar 2021

Here are some songs by Streamin’ Music Group to set the mood for 2021

MUMBAI: A fresh start and a new year have never been more welcome than when 2021 finally arrived.

read more
News | 05 Aug 2020

Ofenbach's hit-in-making 'Head Shoulders Knees & Toes' gets blissful video treatment

MUMBAI: Ofenbach’s latest collaboration with Quarterhead ‘Head Shoulders Knees & Toes’ is heating up with more than 25 million streams since its recent release.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2017

Mariah Carey to be honoured for hip-hop collaboration

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey will be honoured for her huge collaborations with hip-hop artistes.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2017

Mariah Carey quits social media

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has quit social media indefinitely following her disastrous New Year's Eve performance. The 47-year-old singer spoke about her decision in an audio clip released Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

top# 5 articles

1
all cats are beautiful provide an insight into their debut EP with new single '(u know) u mean a long minute 2 me'

MUMBAI: DMY and 0800-MOSHI-MOSHI proudly presents the first single from all cats are beautiful’s debut EP – 'the things we made'. all cats are...read more

2
Better Noise Music and Beatchain partner to expand opportunities for artists

MUMBAI: Today, music marketing and distribution platform Beatchain announces a new partnership with leading independent record label and global...read more

3
Billie Eilish gets cozy with Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce

MUMBAI: It's never too early for summer romance rumors to blossom.This past weekend, Billie Eilish was able to get away from Hollywood and enjoy a...read more

4
Polish death-groove metal band RISEUP sign worldwide deal with Eclipse Records

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is thrilled to announce the signing of RiseuP to an exclusive worldwide deal. The band is a death-groove metal band from...read more

5
Celebrating World Intellectual Property Day, IPRS launches 'IPRS for Fair Music' campaign to build equitable foundation for the music ecosystem in India

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the sole copyright society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music, has been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games